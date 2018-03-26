Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Pittsburgh Filmmakers' avant-garde microcinema series wraps up April 11

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, March 26, 2018, 10:36 a.m.
'Anxious Optics' by Paul Glabicki, a Pittsburgh-based animator and recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship and other awards, will be part of Pittsburgh’s Avant-Garde microcinema series on April 11 in the Melwood Screening Room in North Oakland.
cinema.pfpac.org
'Anxious Optics' by Paul Glabicki, a Pittsburgh-based animator and recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship and other awards, will be part of Pittsburgh’s Avant-Garde microcinema series on April 11 in the Melwood Screening Room in North Oakland.

Updated 10 hours ago

The work of Paul Glabicki, a Pittsburgh-based animator and recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship and other awards, will be part of Pittsburgh Filmmakers third and final installment of Pittsburgh's Avant-Garde microcinema series on April 11 in the Melwood Screening Room in North Oakland.

The program will include a wide selection of rarely seen, 16mm animated shorts from the 1970s through the 1990s featuring work by renowned artists Robert Breer, Barry Spinello, Paul Sharits and Adam Beckett, along with Glabicki's “Anxious Optics: The Experimental Animations of Paul Glabicki.”

“Anxious Optics” explores the dizzying career of Paul Glabicki, ... working at the intersection of painting, drawing, and film. Since his earliest explorations of single-frame animation in the 1970s, his work has been deemed edgy, anxious — and not for the faint of heart,” according to a release.

“Glabicki's cerebral animation style is characterized by complex layerings of imagery and sound, combining abstract and figurative form. Each film is composed of individual hand-drawn frames with hundreds of colliding geometric forms, diagrams, lines and arcs, creating a ‘visual frenzy' for the spectator's eye,” the release says. “Glabicki, who had a brief stint in the commercial sector by doing high-profile commissions for Absolut vodka and MTV, also made revolutionary animations on a primitive Amiga computer. Today, he is recognized as an early pioneer in the field of computer-based installation art.”

Also included will be works by the community of artists investigating film alongside Glabicki in the pioneering “New York School” of animators of the 1970s and 1980s who championed abstraction over photorealism, structure and shape over spontaneous creation.

The April 11 screening, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the theater at 477 Melwood Ave., will be followed by a conversation between Glabicki and Bill Judson, former curator of the Carnegie Museum of Art Film and Video Department, moderated by Ben Ogrodnik, a University of Pittsburgh PhD candidate in film studies.

The Filmmakers warn that the screening will contain works with psychedelic imagery and stroboscopic flicker effects, which could induce seizures in some viewers.

Details: 412-681-5449 or filmmakers.pfpca.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me