Pittsburgh Filmmakers' avant-garde microcinema series wraps up April 11

The work of Paul Glabicki, a Pittsburgh-based animator and recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship and other awards, will be part of Pittsburgh Filmmakers third and final installment of Pittsburgh's Avant-Garde microcinema series on April 11 in the Melwood Screening Room in North Oakland.

The program will include a wide selection of rarely seen, 16mm animated shorts from the 1970s through the 1990s featuring work by renowned artists Robert Breer, Barry Spinello, Paul Sharits and Adam Beckett, along with Glabicki's “Anxious Optics: The Experimental Animations of Paul Glabicki.”

“Anxious Optics” explores the dizzying career of Paul Glabicki, ... working at the intersection of painting, drawing, and film. Since his earliest explorations of single-frame animation in the 1970s, his work has been deemed edgy, anxious — and not for the faint of heart,” according to a release.

“Glabicki's cerebral animation style is characterized by complex layerings of imagery and sound, combining abstract and figurative form. Each film is composed of individual hand-drawn frames with hundreds of colliding geometric forms, diagrams, lines and arcs, creating a ‘visual frenzy' for the spectator's eye,” the release says. “Glabicki, who had a brief stint in the commercial sector by doing high-profile commissions for Absolut vodka and MTV, also made revolutionary animations on a primitive Amiga computer. Today, he is recognized as an early pioneer in the field of computer-based installation art.”

Also included will be works by the community of artists investigating film alongside Glabicki in the pioneering “New York School” of animators of the 1970s and 1980s who championed abstraction over photorealism, structure and shape over spontaneous creation.

The April 11 screening, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the theater at 477 Melwood Ave., will be followed by a conversation between Glabicki and Bill Judson, former curator of the Carnegie Museum of Art Film and Video Department, moderated by Ben Ogrodnik, a University of Pittsburgh PhD candidate in film studies.

The Filmmakers warn that the screening will contain works with psychedelic imagery and stroboscopic flicker effects, which could induce seizures in some viewers.

Details: 412-681-5449 or filmmakers.pfpca.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.