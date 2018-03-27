'Roseanne' reboot picks up where show left off, adds Trump

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NEW YORK — When the reboot of "Roseanne" premieres on ABC on Tuesday, it picks up where the show left off in 1997 — with one notable difference.

For the reboot, Roseanne will be at odds with her sister Jackie, played by Laurie Metcalf, over President Donald Trump.

Roseanne Barr says she thought it was important to show how the Conner family deals with the same issues that many American families currently face.

"It shows people's different opinions and how they resolve them," Barr said at the New York premiere of the show on Monday night.

She added: "I saw it happening in all the families I know, so I thought, 'Well this is, you know, it's good, hopefully it will get people talking to each other.'"

Much like his on-screen persona, John Goodman, who reprises his role as Dan Conner, wanted to stay out of the fray.

"All politics is local, and ultimately it's all meant to crush the family," Goodman said.

But he says he thinks it's important to cover the political dynamic on the show.

"It's how we deal with it. It's just how we deal with everything within the group, and we disagree or not it's really not that big a deal," Goodman said.

Barr, who counts herself as a Trump supporter, was not able to fully express why she backs the president so intensely.

"You know, well he is the president and that's it. He is the president, and we are in a war, so I think we should all pull together and, uh, try to get over our great divide," Barr said.

When asked if she watched Sunday's "60 Minutes" interview with Stormy Daniels, who has alleged she had an affair with Trump in 2006, she was dismissive.

"No. I don't care about that," Barr said.

Then Goodman chimed in.

"I didn't see her on that," he said as he grinned, inferring he'd seen her as an adult film actress.

When Barr got the joke, she burst out laughing as the pair walked away.

"Roseanne" airs Tuesday at 8 p.m.

It's a proud, proud day! #Roseanne premieres TONIGHT at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/Zob8r2WqTb — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) March 27, 2018

Grew up with some Roseanne now my nieces and nephews get to witness it pretty cool :) — Fourstepsbehind (@CeejzorWasHere) March 27, 2018

The new Roseanne has its limits, but it's a revival with more reason for existing than 'Eh, why not?' https://t.co/jKTC30dGXw — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) March 26, 2018

Roseanne Barr is a Donald Trump Supporter and so is her character on her new TV show. LETS ALL SUPPORT ROSEANNE BARR'S NEW TV SHOW TONIGHT! It's on ABC at 8 PM EST. — David Waddell (@DavidWaddell5) March 27, 2018

Sorry haters, but the #Roseanne revival is a real treat. Read our review before the show premieres tonight: https://t.co/mORZ6kS68v pic.twitter.com/s1lXYs03BR — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 27, 2018

I can't believe anybody is excited about the return of Roseanne. But hey, that's just me. — Kenny BooYah! (@KwikWarren) March 27, 2018