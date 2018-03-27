Heineken pulls light beer commercial after racism complaints

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Heineken has removed a commercial for its light beer after some complaints that it was racist.

The ad featured a bartender sliding a bottle of Heineken light. The bottle passes several black people before it arrives to a lighter-skinned woman. The tag line: Sometimes lighter is better.

Hip-hop star Chance the Rapper on Sunday tweeted the commercial was "terribly racist." He said he thought some companies were purposely "putting out noticeably racist ads so they can get more views."

I think some companies are purposely putting out noticably racist ads so they can get more views. And that shit racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn't help by posting about it. But I gotta just say tho. The "sometimes lighter is better" Hienekin commercial is terribly racist omg — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 26, 2018

Im not saying boucott them or go off im just noticing how often it happens and I think they baiting consumers and tweeters and freelancers and shit. Like I didnt wanna tweet about it so bad but its like how can u not — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 26, 2018

In a statement, Heineken says while the ad was referencing Heineken Light, "we missed the mark."

Heineken drew praise last year for its "Open Your World" commercials, which featured people of different backgrounds discussing their viewpoints.

Some on social media agreed it was offensive, while others thought people were being too sensitive.

that makes no sense. they are a light beer. what else are they supposed to advertise? — Jason Shaw Jr (@JaeDeLaSoul) March 26, 2018

Yeah it's bizarre that they'd even think it's ok. Makes me think Chance's theory is correct. It's subtle enough to maintain deniability, but noticeable enough to gain publicity. Plus, it gives them big ups within the 'anti-PC' (pro-casual racism) crowd. — elliot (@GlEl97) March 26, 2018

Got this one wrong my brother. — (@SugarBeats) March 26, 2018

Just saw this ad and immediately recognized the racialized message without having seen any tweets about it previously. I do not think this was a coincidental mistake. It comes across as very intentional. @Heineken NO! — shannonbieger (@shannonbieger) March 26, 2018

Did you tweet Guinness for their #MadeOfBlack ad? — Ryan Small (@ryansmall86) March 26, 2018