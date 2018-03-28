Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Former Harvey Weinstein assistant slams 'morally lacking' gag order

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 8:57 a.m.
In this Feb. 9, 2015 file photo Harvey Weinstein speaks during a press conference for the film 'Woman in Gold' at the 2015 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin. Weinstein's former assistant Zelda Perkins said during an interview with The Associated Press Tuesday March 27, 2018, she tried to stop him abusing women two decades ago, making him sign a legal agreement that required him to seek therapy and mend his ways.
Updated 9 hours ago

LONDON — Harvey Weinstein's former British assistant says a gag order she had to sign when she left his film company was “morally lacking in every way.”

Zelda Perkins quit in 1998 along with a colleague who accused the movie mogul of trying to rape her. Each received a 125,000-pound ($177,000) settlement and signed a non-disclosure agreement.

Perkins told a committee of British lawmakers on Wednesday that she felt “defrauded” by the agreement, which contained clauses intended to stop Weinstein from sexually harassing or abusing staff.

The agreement committed Weinstein to attend therapy and required the company to act if he made any more payouts over alleged wrongdoing.

Multiple women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault. He denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

