Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Pennsylvania connections to 'Shark Tank'

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 4:24 p.m.
Fox Chapel native Lani Lazzari, 22, (right) founded Simple Sugars, a company that creates a handmade, all natural skincare product line specially formulated for sensitive skin. The products will be that will be sold at the company’s new warehouse in RIDC Park, O’Hara from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 26 at 207 Sigma Dr. Customers will receive a 20 percent discount. Simple Sugars has been featured on ABC’s “Shark Tank” and backed by Mt. Lebanon native and investor Mark Cuban (pictured with Lazzari). It celebrated its 10th anniversary in July. This event is in conjunction with Small Business Saturday.
GIINA LAZZARI
Fox Chapel native Lani Lazzari, 22, (right) founded Simple Sugars, a company that creates a handmade, all natural skincare product line specially formulated for sensitive skin. The products will be that will be sold at the company’s new warehouse in RIDC Park, O’Hara from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 26 at 207 Sigma Dr. Customers will receive a 20 percent discount. Simple Sugars has been featured on ABC’s “Shark Tank” and backed by Mt. Lebanon native and investor Mark Cuban (pictured with Lazzari). It celebrated its 10th anniversary in July. This event is in conjunction with Small Business Saturday.
Tom Osborne (left) of Cincinnati and Michael Robb, a Pittsburgh lawyer, pitch their idea for the Beer Blizzard on ABC's 'Shark Tank,' airing March 18, 2016.
Tom Osborne (left) of Cincinnati and Michael Robb, a Pittsburgh lawyer, pitch their idea for the Beer Blizzard on ABC's 'Shark Tank,' airing March 18, 2016.

Updated 6 hours ago

Today might have been the first open casting call for “Shark Tank” in Pittsburgh, but people from Western Pennsylvania and other locations in the state have found success with the “Sharks.”

• Lani Lazzari, a Fox Chapel native, appeared on the show in 2013 when she was 19 to promote Simple Sugars (simplesugarsskincare.com), an all-natural skin-care company, especially for sensitive skin. She walked away with $100,000 from billionaire Mark Cuban — in exchange for a 33 percent stake — and turned the company into a successful business.

• Michael Robb, a Pittsburgh attorney and co-founder of Beer Blizzard, got funding for Beer Blizzard (beerblizzard.com), reusable, freezable gel packs that fit into the space at the bottom of every beer can to keep the beer cold, on a 2016 “Shark Tank” episode.

• Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac, of Los Angeles, were successful on a 2013 episode touting their Cousins Maine Lobster (cousinsmainlobster.com), a company that brings Maine Lobster to your neighborhood and will be part of Pittsburgh Food Truck Park in Millvale, which has a kickoff event April 6-8.

Also funded on the show

• Heather Stenlake, owner of Bridal Buddy (bridalbuddy.net), Trexlertown, Lehigh County, a slip that helps brides and women in special occasion gowns go to the bathroom

• Marix Stone, owner of Hells Bells Customs (hellsbellscustoms.com), Philadelphia, custom bike helmets

Related Content
Hundreds plunge into Pittsburgh's first 'Shark Tank' open casting call 
Scott Fassinger opened his patio umbrella one morning to a surprise. A bat had flown up into it during the night, gotten trapped, and came ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me