Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates' Opening Day game vs. Tigers rained out, moved to Friday
Movies/TV

Trump calls Roseanne after debut of show

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 8:30 a.m.
President Donald Trump called Roseanne Barr after an estimated 18.4 million viewers tuned in for the reboot of 'Roseanne.'
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
President Donald Trump called Roseanne Barr after an estimated 18.4 million viewers tuned in for the reboot of 'Roseanne.'

Updated 20 minutes ago

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump called Roseanne Barr after an estimated 18.4 million viewers tuned in for the reboot of “Roseanne.”

Speaking by telephone on ABC's “Good Morning America” on Thursday, Barr said Wednesday night's call was pretty exciting.

Barr said Trump congratulated her and talked about television and ratings. She said the Republican was happy for her. She says “I've known him for many years and he's done a lot of nice things for me over the years.”

Barr has been a Trump supporter and plays a supporter on the updated sitcom.

“Roseanne” returned on Tuesday, more than two decades after the original ended its hit run. The hour-long debut episode was watched by 10 percent more viewers than saw the May 1997 finale of ABC's original “Roseanne.”

Related Content
'Roseanne' reboot opens big with about 18M viewers
LOS ANGELES — Viewers were eager to see ABC's reboot of "Roseanne," with an estimated 18.4 million tuning in to its debut. The updated sitcom ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me