Movies/TV

Latest 'Westworld' trailer deepens last season's darkness

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 1:21 p.m.
Evan Rachel Wood stars as Dolores Abernathy in the second season of HBO's sci-fi Western series, 'Westworld,' which returns April 22, 2018.
John P. Johnson/HBO
Evan Rachel Wood stars as Dolores Abernathy in the second season of HBO's sci-fi Western series, 'Westworld,' which returns April 22, 2018.
From the left, Evan Rachel Woods and James Marsden star in the second season of HBO's sci-fi Western series, 'Westworld.'
John P. Johnson/HBO
From the left, Evan Rachel Woods and James Marsden star in the second season of HBO's sci-fi Western series, 'Westworld.'

Updated 17 hours ago

If you thought the first season of HBO's "Westworld" was dark — yikes. It's about to get a whole lot darker.

The first season mashed up Wild West tropes with science fiction, showing the inner workings of a theme park populated by robot "hosts" who could be manipulated in any way imaginable by the park's guests.

That didn't go so well — spoilers ahead for the first season — as several robots objected to their treatment (which was frequently violent), sought a deeper meaning to their "lives" and began fighting back against the park's owners. It wrestled with questions about artificial intelligence, free will and the dark side of human nature.

The latest trailer for the second season threatens to deepen that darkness, as one-time innocent young lady Dolores asks a man on his knees, "Did you ever stop to wonder about your actions? The price you'd have to pay if there was a reckoning? That reckoning is here."

That reckoning began in earnest at the end of the first season, when the park's designer, played with dignity and just the right touch of menace by Anthony Hopkins, essentially allowed himself to be killed by Dolores as an army of hosts emerged from the woods to attack park attendees and board members.

Scored to an orchestral arrangement of Nirvana's "Heart-Shaped Box," the new trailer seems to show the second season picking up right where we left off.

Several teaser trailers have showed hosts storming the Westworld corporate facilities and attacking employees.

This latest trailer shows that as well, along with a few tantalizing glimpses of "Shogun World," a separate park themed around ancient Japan that was just barely hinted at in the first season.

Administrator Bernard — who was revealed last season as the android version of one of the park's original creators — returns, once again pondering some of the larger philosophical questions posed by the park.

Ed Harris returns as primary park investor William, "The Man in Black," who at one point in the trailer tells someone that "you and all your kind are free," and later notes that he has a plan to "burn this whole thing to the ground."

The trailer culminates with Bernard admitting that sometimes Dolores frightens him.

She just smiles back, a little too cheerfully.

"Why on Earth would you ever be frightened of me?" she asks innocently.

"Westworld" returns at 9 p.m. April 22 on HBO.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

