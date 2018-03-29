Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Star Trek's Terry Farrell marries Adam Nimoy, son of 'Spock' actor Leonard Nimoy

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 2:57 p.m.
Star Trek actor Terry Farrell and Adam Nimoy, son of Spock actor Leonard Nimoy, married on Monday, March 26, 2018 in San Francisco.
Updated 14 hours ago

It was a match made in the final frontier.

" Star Trek: Deep Space Nine " actress Terry Farrell married Spock actor Leonard Nimoy's son, Adam Nimoy , on Monday in San Francisco, People Magazine and other entertainment outlets reported.

Monday would have been Leonard Nimoy's 87th birthday. He died on Feb. 27, 2015, at the age of 83.

Farrell, 54, and Nimoy, 61, were married in a civil ceremony at San Francisco's City Hall, according to a tweet from film critic Scott Mantz congratulating them.

Farrell acknowledged the union on Twitter, where she signed a tweet about her "freakin' awesome day" as "Mrs. Adam Nimoy."

The couple had announced their engagement in August 2017, when they first went public with their relationship at a Star Trek convention in Las Vegas.

Fellow Star Trek actors were among those offering congratulations, including Robert Picardo , who played the holographic, nameless doctor on " Star Trek: Voyager ," and Jeri Ryan , who was the Borg Seven of Nine on the same series.

Farrell is scheduled to appear at the Steel City Comic Con in Monroeville on April 13-15 .

Fellow Deep Space Nine actor Michael Dorn , who first appeared on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," is also scheduled to be there. Their characters, Jadzia Dax and Worf, had married on the show.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

