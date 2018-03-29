Star Trek's Terry Farrell marries Adam Nimoy, son of 'Spock' actor Leonard Nimoy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It was a match made in the final frontier.

" Star Trek: Deep Space Nine " actress Terry Farrell married Spock actor Leonard Nimoy's son, Adam Nimoy , on Monday in San Francisco, People Magazine and other entertainment outlets reported.

Monday would have been Leonard Nimoy's 87th birthday. He died on Feb. 27, 2015, at the age of 83.

From an immigrant neighborhood in Boston to the outer reaches of the galaxy. Quite the trajectory. Happy Birthday Dad. #LLAP pic.twitter.com/bCZsZnnh8s — Adam Nimoy (@adam_nimoy) March 26, 2018

Farrell, 54, and Nimoy, 61, were married in a civil ceremony at San Francisco's City Hall, according to a tweet from film critic Scott Mantz congratulating them.

RT BREAKING NEWS!! ADAM NIMOY & TERRY FARRELL got MARRIED TODAY at a CIVIL CEREMONY at CITY HALL in SAN FRANCISCO! Today is the BIRTHDAY of Adam's father #LeonardNimoy ! Big CONGRATS to the happy couple!! #LLAP #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/sGB8OX2Tir — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) March 26, 2018

Farrell acknowledged the union on Twitter, where she signed a tweet about her "freakin' awesome day" as "Mrs. Adam Nimoy."

Freakin AWESOME day!!!!!!! Love ya all! Aka: Mrs. Adam Nimoy ❤️ https://t.co/i6AVzPxR8q — Terry Farrell (@4TerryFarrell) March 27, 2018

The couple had announced their engagement in August 2017, when they first went public with their relationship at a Star Trek convention in Las Vegas.

Fellow Star Trek actors were among those offering congratulations, including Robert Picardo , who played the holographic, nameless doctor on " Star Trek: Voyager ," and Jeri Ryan , who was the Borg Seven of Nine on the same series.

You make a radiant couple! — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) March 27, 2018

Congrats, lady!!!! I wish you both a lifetime of love! — Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) March 27, 2018

Farrell is scheduled to appear at the Steel City Comic Con in Monroeville on April 13-15 .

Fellow Deep Space Nine actor Michael Dorn , who first appeared on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," is also scheduled to be there. Their characters, Jadzia Dax and Worf, had married on the show.

Hey Star Trek fans! You can meet Michael Dorn and Terry Farrell @Steelcitycon ! It's almost time!Ticket categories can sell out at any time! Don't risk it - act now!ONLY Single Day Admission Tickets left. Buy Tickets: https://t.co/ZPxhy5BZab pic.twitter.com/0Gx956epV5 — Steel City Con (@Steelcitycon) March 27, 2018

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.