Pittsburgh Japanese Film Festival opens April 6 with film for cat lovers

The third annual Pittsburgh Japanese Film Festival will open April 6 at Row House Cinema in Lawrenceville with the Pittsburgh premier of "Neko Atsume House," based on the international phenomenon Neko Atsume, a smartphone cat-collecting game app.

The 2017 film, directed by Masatoshi Kurakata, follows a novelist who finds anxiety over his writer's block eased by visits from a neighborhood cat.

"The film," according to a review from japantimes.co, "is clearly for cat fanciers, though it mines laughs from its subject that anyone can enjoy, while never crossing the line to, um, cattiness."

This year's festival, set for April 6 through 19, will feature 10 films and other special events. Guests at an opening night VIP reception, for example, will have the opportunity to cuddle with kittens in the Bierport Tap Room prior to the film.

"The festival is growing so fast, we had to expand it to two weeks this year, making it one of the largest Japanese film festivals in the country," said festival director Brian Mendelssohn in a release.

"We strive to strengthen the general understanding of Japanese culture by providing American and Japanese audiences in Pittsburgh cutting-edge, original films depicting authentic representations of Japan," according to the release.

Local fans of Japanese cultural also can take advantage of Tekko 2018, scheduled for April 5-8 in the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh, which organizers label as "the Region's Premier Anime, Gaming, Music, Fashion and Japanese Pop Culture Convention."

This year's festival includes four films that have pushed gender roles and sexual boundaries in Japan, including "Stray Cat Rock: Sex Hunter," "Urotsukidoji," "Wild Zero" and "Antiporno." Also scheduled are the classics "Yojimbo" and "Sanjuro," from Japanese auteur Akira Kurosawa, as well as a brand-new restoration of Ishiro Honda's 1954 "Godzilla," which spawned 31 sequels.

The closing film, cult classic "Wild Zero," is coming to Pittsburgh for the first time, with a brand new restoration. The film is "a greaser, rock 'n roll, zombie, action musical," according to the release.

One screening of 'Yojimbo" and one of "Your Name" will be without subtitles, geared toward Japanese speakers or those wishing to practice their skills in the language.

Details: jffpgh.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.