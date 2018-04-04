Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

'Grotesque' red carpet selfies banned at Cannes festival

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 8:12 a.m.
FILE - In this May 20, 2016 file photo, director Nicolas Winding Refn and actress Elle Fanning pose for a selfie photograph during a photo call for the film The Neon Demon at the 69th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Cannes Film Festival organizers are banning red carpet selfies this year, calling them grotesque and ridiculous.
FILE - In this May 20, 2016 file photo, director Nicolas Winding Refn and actress Elle Fanning pose for a selfie photograph during a photo call for the film The Neon Demon at the 69th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Cannes Film Festival organizers are banning red carpet selfies this year, calling them grotesque and ridiculous.

Updated 17 hours ago

PARIS — Want to take a selfie on the red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival? Well, you can't.

That's the message from top festival official Thierry Fremaux, who says red carpet-selfies will be banned at this year's star-studded event.

Violators, he said on Europe-1 radio Wednesday, won't be let in to see films.

When festival-goers take selfies as they climb the carpeted stairs to the French Riviera venue, he said everything becomes “disorganized” and the program “runs late.”

But as guardian of one of the world's most glamorous cultural events, Fremaux also has aesthetic concerns: “It's not beautiful. It's grotesque. It's ridiculous .... We want to restore a bit of decency.”

Fremaux also said recently that Netflix movies will be banned from competition at this year's festival, which runs May 8-19.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me