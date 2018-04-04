Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Say it 3 times: Creepy comedy 'Beetlejuice' just turned 30

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 10:24 a.m.

Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice!

There, we said it — once for each decade since Tim Burton's quirky comedy-scarefest was released and, to Burton's surprise, became a cult classic.

The 1988 movie, starring Pittsburgh native son Michael Keaton as "the ghost with the most, baby," had Burton doubting how he could sell it, or even describe it, to investors.

But it had staying power.

It had a big influence on goth fashion.

A musical adaptation is in the works, with its first production planned at the National Theater in Washington in October, with the goal of moving to Broadway. There also was an animated series that ran on ABC from 1989 to 1991, and then on Fox in late 1991.

Its stars — Keaton in particular — went on to bigger and weightier roles. Keaton received an Oscar nomination for best actor for his role in "Birdman."

Gena Davis became a Title IX activist and took up archery, even trying out for the 2000 Summer Olympics.

Alec Baldwin starred in another quirky comedy, NBC's long-running "30 Rock," and has caused "agony" to President Donald Trump with his squinty-eyed portrayal of the leader of the free world on NBC's "Saturday Night Live."

Burton's original ending had a darker fate for Winona Ryder's character, the disaffected goth teen Lydia. Co-writer Larry Wilson once said it had Lydia dying in a fire so she could join Davis and Baldwin as ghosts. Wilson was advised that this was maybe not a good message to send to impressionable young viewers, so the movie Lydia remained in the land of the living.

And, believe it or not, Burton first envisioned uber-entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. in the title role.

No offense, Sammy, but we're just not feeling it. Keaton's the one and only actor for the role. Happy 30th anniversary to all involved!

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

