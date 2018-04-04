Say it 3 times: Creepy comedy 'Beetlejuice' just turned 30

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice!

There, we said it — once for each decade since Tim Burton's quirky comedy-scarefest was released and, to Burton's surprise, became a cult classic.

The 1988 movie, starring Pittsburgh native son Michael Keaton as "the ghost with the most, baby," had Burton doubting how he could sell it, or even describe it, to investors.

When Fango was on the #BEETLEJUICE set with director Tim Burton he seemed unsure that his film would resonate with anyone. On its 30th Anniversary, we hope Tim feels the undying love for this unique gem of a movie! #Beetlejuice #DirtyThirty #TimBurton pic.twitter.com/RyGuVPVRPf — Fangoria (@FANGORIA) March 30, 2018

But it had staying power.

#Beetlejuice ​ came out 30 years ago today! Here are 5 fun facts about the movie. pic.twitter.com/KzAseBsHaK — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 30, 2018

It had a big influence on goth fashion.

On its 30th anniversary, let's celebrate #Beetlejuice , the movie that made goth glamorous: https://t.co/SbFJfXIXK5 pic.twitter.com/1fZVSACH2u — W magazine (@wmag) March 30, 2018

Creatively speaking, #Beetlejuice changed my life. It sparked in me a love in gothic aesthetic in film and a passion for dark humour. I could honestly say I wouldn't be making the stuff I'm making if it wasn't for this gem of a film. pic.twitter.com/oQxsdqJktN — Jacob Williams (@PunkCaeser) March 30, 2018

A musical adaptation is in the works, with its first production planned at the National Theater in Washington in October, with the goal of moving to Broadway. There also was an animated series that ran on ABC from 1989 to 1991, and then on Fox in late 1991.

If we say his name three times do we get advanced tickets? #Beetlejuice — SYFY (@SYFY) March 28, 2018

Its stars — Keaton in particular — went on to bigger and weightier roles. Keaton received an Oscar nomination for best actor for his role in "Birdman."

Tim Burton's #Beetlejuice turns 30 today. Here's what the stars of the subversively macabre movie are up to three decades later https://t.co/RKHMUQSL34 pic.twitter.com/hbCiGHGhlr — Variety (@Variety) March 30, 2018

30 Years Later, 'Beetlejuice' Remains Peak Michael Keaton. Peak Michael Keaton? Have you not seen 'Clean and Sover' or 'Birdman' ??? #30YearsofBeetlejuice #MichaelKeaton https://t.co/EAS9qVwl5w — Dream (@Coffee4Dessert) March 31, 2018

Gena Davis became a Title IX activist and took up archery, even trying out for the 2000 Summer Olympics.

Gena Davis is amazing at comedy AND archery http://t.co/yqYJAdhAMJ — Mark Dorenfast (@markdorenfast) August 29, 2013

Alec Baldwin starred in another quirky comedy, NBC's long-running "30 Rock," and has caused "agony" to President Donald Trump with his squinty-eyed portrayal of the leader of the free world on NBC's "Saturday Night Live."

A Trump movie cast would be:Trump: Alec BaldwinMueller: De NiroPaul Ryan: Jim CarreyDevos: Christine BaranskiHope Hicks: Emma WatsonDawd: Timothy SpallRoger Stone: George HamiltonMcConnell: Chevy ChasePence: Frank Langella...who else do you got? — It's me❄Sugar Bumps (@JPfromBuff) March 31, 2018

Burton's original ending had a darker fate for Winona Ryder's character, the disaffected goth teen Lydia. Co-writer Larry Wilson once said it had Lydia dying in a fire so she could join Davis and Baldwin as ghosts. Wilson was advised that this was maybe not a good message to send to impressionable young viewers, so the movie Lydia remained in the land of the living.

And, believe it or not, Burton first envisioned uber-entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. in the title role.

5 Things You Might Not Know About Tim Burton's 'Beetlejuice'Happy 30th Birthday, #Beetlejuice https://t.co/m0B3exUiw4 pic.twitter.com/wT63wAF1Iw — The Playlist (@ThePlaylist) March 30, 2018

No offense, Sammy, but we're just not feeling it. Keaton's the one and only actor for the role. Happy 30th anniversary to all involved!

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.