Movies/TV

Hawaii mansion made famous in 'Magnum, P.I.' set to be demolished

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 4:54 a.m.
'Robin's Nest' as seen on the television series 'Magnum, P.I.'
magnum-mania.com
'Robin's Nest' as seen on the television series 'Magnum, P.I.'
The main house of the Hawaii estate used for filming the television series 'Magnum, P.I.'
magnum-mania.com
The main house of the Hawaii estate used for filming the television series 'Magnum, P.I.'

Updated 8 hours ago

HONOLULU — The house made famous in the "Magnum, P.I." TV series has been scheduled for demolition.

Hawaii News Now reported Tuesday that a demolition permit was issued last week because the building on the southeast coast of Oahu is in disrepair.

The 8,900 square-foot Waimanalo mansion, known on the show as Robin's Nest , was purchased for $8.7 million in 2015 by Marty Nesbitt.

Nesbitt was chair of President Barack Obama's library search committee.

The estate was built in 1933 and isn't listed on the registry for historic landmarks. The only nearby fixture with any sort of historical protection is the ancient turtle pond next to the property.

Hawaii News Now reports that there is no word yet on what the property will be used for moving forward.

The 1980 crime drama series starring Tom Selleck as Thomas Magnum and John Hillerman as Jonathan Higgins began airing in 1980 and ran for eight seasons on CBS.

Hillerman died in November 2017 at the age of 84.

The series is getting a reboot . Jay Hernandez will portray Magnum, a decorated ex-navy SEAL who, upon returning from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. Perdita Weeks will potray Juliet Higgins, a disavowed former MI-6 agent.

Filming started in late March on Oahu, according to Hawaii News Now .

Executive producer Peter Lenkov revealed on Twitter that the series will once again feature a Ferrari.

Staff writer Brian C. Rittmeyer contributed to this report.

