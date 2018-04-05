Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Star Trek fans mark 'First Contact Day'

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 11:54 a.m.
First contact beween humans and Vulcans on April 5, 2063 as depicted in the 1996 movie, 'Star Trek: First Contact.'
startrek.com
Updated 7 hours ago

Happy First Contact Day.

It may not be as widely known as Star Wars' "May the 4th," but April 5 is a historic day in the world of Star Trek.

Or it is in the future. Or the past. Well, as Capt. Kathryn Janeway once said, "The future is the past, the past is the future — it all gives me a headache."

As depicted in the 1996 movie " Star Trek: First Contact ," April 5, 2063 — 45 years from now — was (or will be) the day that humans made first contact with an alien race — the Vulcans — in Bozeman, Montana, after Zefram Cochrane made humanity's first faster-than-light voyage in his ship, the Phoenix .

The movie the was second to feature the cast of " Star Trek: The Next Generation ," in which Capt. Jean-Luc Picard and his crew travel back in time to prevent the Borg from assimilating humanity at one of its weakest times, after World War III, and erasing the United Federation of Planets from existence by stopping First Contact.

The Vulcans, previously disinterested in Earth as too primitive, were just passing by when they took notice of Cochrane's flight in the Phoenix , a converted nuclear missile, and landed.

Both fans and those who worked on "Star Trek" were observing the day Thursday. Among them were Mike and Denise Okuda, who worked in the art department.

The day is also celebrated in the "Star Trek Online" game.

In the Star Trek universe, First Contact Day was a holiday celebrated to honor both the warp 1 flight of the Phoenix, and the first open contact between humans and Vulcans.

But, much like real holidays, Earth children were given the day off from school, which, in an episode of " Star Trek: Voyager ," Capt. Janeway said was really the only way it was celebrated.

CNet suggested a few ways to celebrate , including watching the movie and related episodes of the various Star Trek series, or enjoying some of Cochrane's favorite food and drink — cheese pierogies and whiskey.

As Spock, or Tuvok , would say, "Live long and prosper."

... or, it could have all gone very differently, as depicted in the 2005 two-part mirror-universe episode of " Star Trek: Enterprise ," "In a Mirror, Darkly."

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

