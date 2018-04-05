Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Banff Mountain adventure film festival coming to Pittsburgh on April 7-8

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 11:48 a.m.

Venture Outdoors will offer Pittsburgh audiences two nights of world-class outdoor recreation and cultural films with the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour.

Screenings will begin at 7 p.m. April 7 and 5 p.m. April 8 in the downtown Byham Theater.

Among featured films and promotional clips will be "Into Twin Galaxies," a 2016 film about the 46-day expedition of polar adventurers Sarah McNair-Landry, Erik Boomer and Ben Stookesberry, hauling sleds of gear and kayaks across 600 miles of glaciers and crevasses on western Greenland's ice sheets to be the first to run an Arctic river that they've only seen on Google Earth.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is a family-friendly event, although some films feature people testing their abilities in extreme conditions. Parental guidance is recommended, as films may contain scenes of nudity and coarse language.

The festival is the largest annual fundraiser for Venture Outdoors, whose mission is to promote active lifestyles for everyone, instill healthy habits in children and families who value outdoor recreation and play, and to foster a greater sense of community and greater appreciation of the environment and the vibrant natural amenities of the region.

Details: ventureoutdoors.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

