Megahit 'Black Panther' to end Saudi Arabia's 35-year movie ban

The blockbuster power of “Black Panther” seems to reach new heights almost daily.

Today, the news comes out of Saudi Arabia, where there's been a ban on movie theaters since the early 1980s. Variety reports a new AMC-branded theater will open its doors in Riyadh for a gala opening. And the film that will break the dark: “Black Panther.”

Variety cites a spokesman for Italia Film, Disney's Middle East distribution partner, as saying the movie will screen on April 18.

Movie theaters were banned when Saudi Arabia adopted an ultraconservative stance in the late '70s. However, technology and the Internet have made it possible for citizens to watch films in recent years, but until now a permanent theater eluded them.

It was liberalizing reform by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, 32, that made the idea of a cinema possible again in the Islamic kingdom. The Washington Post reports Salman is urging that Saudi Arabia use its vast wealth, gained through oil reserves, to restructure the country politically and economically in a plan he's called “Vision 2030.”

The swanky AMC theater will have more than 600 leather seats — with orchestra and balcony levels. The theater's bathrooms will be made of marble.

AMC Entertainment expects to open 40 more cinemas within the next five years and 100 by 2030.

While “Black Panther” will be the country's first official movie screened, Reuters reports that in January a makeshift cinema house showed “The Emoji Movie.”