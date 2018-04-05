Kopechne family hopes 'Chappaquiddick' spurs more investigation

SHAVERTOWN — With the release of the movie “Chappaquiddick” this week, the family of Mary Jo Kopechne gathered to talk about the film, its implications and the possibilities of where the story will go from here.

The movie is one version of the events of that July 18, 1969, night when Ted Kennedy drove his car off a bridge. Kennedy managed to escape and survive, but he left Kopechne submerged in the car. Her lifeless body was recovered the next morning.

The movie opened Thursday in Wilkes-Barre and Moosic. Check local listings for times.

Kennedy never faced any serious charges over the incident and went on to serve for decades in the U.S. Senate. The movie provides some answers and revelations about that night and about the Kennedy family and its power.

But the question remains: Will the real story of Chappaquiddick and Mary Jo Kopechne's death ever be known?

“That's what we have been hoping for all these years,” said Georgetta Nelson-Potoski, Kopechne's first cousin. “We have been waiting and hoping for someone to come forward and tell what they know about that night and what happened to Mary Jo.”

Nelson-Potoski and her son, Bill Nelson, were interviewed Wednesday by Fox News regarding the release of the movie and to hear about Mary Jo, who she was, and the kind of life she would have led had she survived. The interview was conducted at the home of Nelson-Potoski's daughter, Pam Stevens-Snyder, in Shavertown. It's not known when the Fox story will air.

On Valentine's Day this year, about 40 members of the Kopechne family watched a private screening of the movie, and when it was over, most had even more questions about what happened on July 18, 1969, than they did before.

Kopechne, a Luzerne County native who would have turned 29 on July 26, 1969, died when the 1967 Oldsmobile she was riding in, driven by Kennedy, went off a narrow, unlit bridge into Poucha Pond on Chappaquiddick Island, just off Martha's Vineyard, near the town of Edgartown.

Kennedy managed to extricate himself from the vehicle and survived, but Kopechne died in the submerged vehicle. In the movie, when her body was extricated from the car and placed on the bridge, it was noted that there was no water in her lungs, which would be impossible for a drowning victim. That brings more questions to the cause of Kopechne's death and, more significantly, the manner in which she died.

“I want to go see it again,” Nelson-Potoski said. “A lot of us do. When we saw it the first time, we were all a bit apprehensive.”

Nelson-Potoski said the movie sticks very close to the story told by Kennedy at the inquest. The movie portrays how Joe Kennedy, the patriarch of the powerful family, may have influenced the investigation, leaving many to question the entire process.

“Mary's Jo's parents, Gwen and Joe, always thought she died immediately,” Nelson-Potoski said. “Then they found out that the scuba diver who retrieved her body from the car said she could have lived for up to three hours because of an air pocket in the car.”

So the family wonders why Kopechne, an accomplished swimmer, wasn't able to get out of the car. In the movie, Kennedy escapes the submerged vehicle through the open window on the driver's side. The family wonders why she didn't follow him out.

“We would like to know what really happened,” Nelson-Potoski said. “It's never made any sense to me.”

Bill Nelson, Georgetta's son, said he agrees with his mother in hoping that someone will come forward with information about the tragedy.

“I hope there is somebody out there with information who is brave enough to come forward,” Nelson said.

Nelson said he hopes the movie will give national spotlight to Chappaquiddick and a new investigation will be conducted.

“This story is 49 years in the making,” Nelson said. “I'm surprised it's taken this long for a movie to be made. There hasn't been enough done to find out what happened that night.”

Nelson said the best approach would be to throw out everything that has been told to date and start from scratch.

“There's so much that doesn't make sense,” Nelson said. “It's time to go by the physics and the forensics and investigate.”