HBO's 'Paterno' stirs up Penn State controversy

"Paterno" premiered on HBO Saturday night and viewers took to Twitter to discuss the movie itself, but most to rehash the controversy and slamming the coach, football program and school.

The made-for-TV film about late Penn State football coach Joe Paterno and his downfall has been swirled in controversy, just as Paterno's real-life was. The question of how much he, and the school, knew about assistant coach Jerry Sandusky and his abuse of boys will never be fully known. People will still ask if Paterno did enough to stop Sandusky.

The film is directed by Barry Levinson and stars Al Pacino in the title role. It follows a two-week slice of Paterno's life in November 2011, where he goes from being the beloved winningest college football coach to being hastily fired from the program, and also discovering he has lung cancer.

Much of the reaction on Twitter slammed real-life Paterno and the school.

This Paterno movie is making it look like Penn State is a delusional cult that cares about Penn State football above all else. — Chris Dokish (@ChrisDokish) April 8, 2018

This Paterno movie on HBO is making me sick to my stomach. I literally did the same thing his wife did when I read the charges. Terrible. And people defend him and the school instead of sticking up for the victims? Smh. Paterno isn't a victim #Paterno — Emily (@poppykulture) April 8, 2018

This 'he followed the law' nonsense has to stop. When a child is being raped, you scream that from the top of a mountain until someone does something. You don't phone it in and forget it. #GUILTY #paterno — Samantha Downing (@smariedowning) April 8, 2018

For people that already knew the story, there was nothing new in Paterno. Sandusky is evil, Joe knew, and everyone except their fans know. — Chris Dokish (@ChrisDokish) April 8, 2018

Watching @HBO Paterno. If he'd saved just 1 child from Sandusky pedophile it would have been more valuable than all football wins combined — katie wright (@katiewr31413491) April 8, 2018

Everyone at Penn State looks awful one more time in this HBO movie: Paterno, PSU administrators, students. All of them. — Glen Macnow (@RealGlenMacnow) April 8, 2018

Some saw Paterno as a sympathetic figure.

I will always feel that Joe Paterno died with a broken heart. There is nothing good to say. It is just a heartbreaking story any way you look at it. #Paterno — Jessica (@jmy143) April 8, 2018

The Paterno family did not approve of the movie and Joe's son Scott Paterno posted on Twitter that he would not be watching the film. Most of the replies to him were supportive.

Checking out of social media for a while for obvious reasons. I am not going to be watching the film. I am sure at some point I will, but no rush as it focuses on a period that was as painful as any in my life. Reliving a fictionalized version of it is not something I relish. — Scott Paterno (@ScottPaterno) April 7, 2018

The Paterno family released a statement, saying the movie "bear no resemblance to what actually transpired." The full statement:

"The HBO movie regarding Joe Paterno is a fictionalized portrayal of the tragic events surrounding Jerry Sandusky's crimes. Numerous scenes, events and dialogue bear no resemblance to what actually transpired.

Everyone truly concerned about the scourge of child sexual abuse would be well served to read the report by former FBI agent, Jim Clemente, linked below. As events of the last few years have confirmed, predators are present throughout our society. It is our hope and prayer that society as a whole comes to a better understanding of who these criminals are and how they work so successfully to avoid detection."

HBO is airing the movie again Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Here's the trailer: