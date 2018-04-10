Fly Fishing Film Festival coming to Washington Elks
The International Fly Fishing Film Festival is coming to Washington on April 13.
The event will feature short and feature length films produced by professional filmmakers from all corners of the globe showcasing the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing.
The screening, starting at 6 p.m. April 13 at Washington Elks Lodge 776, 138 E. Maiden St., is sponsored by the Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency and the Chestnut Ridge Chapter of Trout Unlimited, which serves Washington, Greene and Fayette counties.
Tickets are $15.
Details: 724-579-6050 or washcofilmfest.com
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.