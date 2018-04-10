Eating popcorn during 'A Quiet Place' — thumbs up or down?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To eat or not to eat? That is the question facing viewers of the mostly dialogue-free "A Quiet Place," an entirely new type of silent film.

The movie follows a family that seems to be alone in a post-apocalyptic world in which possibly alien creature have taken over. Those creatures are sightless but have amazing hearing and apparently stalk people as prey through the sounds they make.

Sneeze and you're done for.

John Krasinski telling you to shut up every time you want to eat popcorns or crisps during " A Quiet Place " pic.twitter.com/8sFMtySZL5 — AmirulSidek (@amirul_sidek) April 10, 2018

The family uses sign language and walks everywhere barefoot.

So, should you blithely crunch through a huge tub of popcorn like you would while watching the Avengers? Slurp up the dregs of your giant soft drink?

Wow The Quiet Place was so good but get a nice bag of air to eat cuz you ain't gonna be chewin on that popcorn — Savannah Outen (@therealsavannah) April 10, 2018

Go see A QUIET PLACE this weekend. Don't take in food - eat before and after. Being silent is part of the experience and it is a really, really cool experience. Trust. https://t.co/ql8vYeDsmD — Daniel Rutledge (@DanielRutledge) April 6, 2018

What are the ethics of being a good movie-goer under those circumstances?

A Quiet Place, or: a social experiment to see who has the balls to eat their concessions in a dead silent theatre — zach cokely (@MemeSupremeZach) April 9, 2018

All i have to say is this: don't eat a whole can of beans and then go to see the quiet place movie — Alexis Hinkley-Maier (@hinkleymai76) April 8, 2018

It's almost like the audience becomes part of the action.

Could it be there's a lesson to be learned about being a good audience member regardless of what's on the screen?

Do you like hearing other people eat popcorn? Then you'll love A Quiet Place! — brittain (@mcbessy) April 10, 2018

A quiet place had me trynna eat my snacks like pic.twitter.com/lZJfbDHSuN — Stevie. (@teeveeealv) April 9, 2018

Maybe think of the person sitting by you as an alien insect predator next time you check your phone, talk to your companion or snarf down that popcorn in the theater.

People should always eat like The Quiet Place is on. https://t.co/k106BZPLUA — Scarlet (@scarls17) April 10, 2018

People complaining how hard it was to eat popcorn at the quiet place. The cinema isn't a restaurant and it ruins so many films just eat before, some people have real trouble relaxing around eating sounds. Zero sympathy tbh — ✨Sonny Ross✨ (@sonnyrossdraws) April 10, 2018

All the tweets about people not wanting to eat during A Quiet Place because they didn't want to make chewing sounds give me a chuckle, 'cause I have misophonia and honestly I wish people were always that courteous with their noises. It's usually the opposite. — AmarantineNoir (@thighsquish) April 10, 2018

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.