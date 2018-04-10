Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Eating popcorn during 'A Quiet Place' — thumbs up or down?

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 11:15 a.m.
To eat or not to eat? That is the question facing movie-goers watching John Krasinski's mostly dialogue-less 'A Quiet Place.'
Paramount Pictures
Updated 16 hours ago

To eat or not to eat? That is the question facing viewers of the mostly dialogue-free "A Quiet Place," an entirely new type of silent film.

The movie follows a family that seems to be alone in a post-apocalyptic world in which possibly alien creature have taken over. Those creatures are sightless but have amazing hearing and apparently stalk people as prey through the sounds they make.

Sneeze and you're done for.

The family uses sign language and walks everywhere barefoot.

So, should you blithely crunch through a huge tub of popcorn like you would while watching the Avengers? Slurp up the dregs of your giant soft drink?

What are the ethics of being a good movie-goer under those circumstances?

It's almost like the audience becomes part of the action.

Could it be there's a lesson to be learned about being a good audience member regardless of what's on the screen?

Maybe think of the person sitting by you as an alien insect predator next time you check your phone, talk to your companion or snarf down that popcorn in the theater.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

