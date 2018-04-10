Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Kate Gosselin to search for love on new series 'Kate Plus Date'

New York Daily News (Tns) | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 12:27 p.m.
TV personality Kate Gosselin
Getty Images
TV personality Kate Gosselin

Updated 16 hours ago

Oh great, more from “Kate Plus 8.”

Kate Gosselin is set to star on a new TLC reality series, “Kate Plus Date,” that centers on her search to find love eight years after her divorce, People reported.

“I'm nervous, I'm excited, and I'm forcing myself to do this,” Gosselin told the magazine.

Gosselin rose to fame over a decade ago on the TLC series “Jon and Kate Plus 8,” which chronicled her and her former husband Jon's lives as they parented eight children. The series was rebranded as “Kate Plus 8” in 2010 after Gosselin, 43, split from her husband.

Gosselin first gave birth to twins Cara and Mady in 2000 and had sextuplets in 2004. Her oldest kids celebrate their 18th birthdays in October, and the reality star says her children growing up inspired her to do the new series, which premieres sometime this fall.

“As we're talking about Mady and Cara going off to college which is becoming more and more of a reality, it's gonna happen, it almost became like a worry for them, too, like ‘Mommy, you're gonna be all alone soon,'” Gosselin told People.

“Now that they're older and talking about dating and how they're all gonna get married someday . it became apparent: they want someone for me,” she explained. “They want me to have somebody in my life.”

The original “Jon and Kate Plus 8” was a revelation when it first premiered in 2007, but interest waned toward the end of the show's initial run. The series went on a lengthy break in 2011 but returned for a new season in 2015, with several new episodes airing in 2016 and 2017 as well.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me