Sewickley theater plans April 14 pooch party for 'Isle of Dogs' opening

The Tull Family Theater in Sewickley will be going to the dogs starting April 13 for screenings of the new Wes Anderson stop-motion animated film, “Isle of Dogs.”

Dog representatives from Animal Friends will be on hand to welcome patrons to the 3:45 p.m. show. Dogs from the Beaver County Humane Society will be present from 3 to 4 p.m. April 14.

The theater also is sponsoring a Most Photogenic Dog contest on social media (@tulltheater on Facebook and Twitter) through 11:59 p.m. April 15. The winner will receive a Date Night package, including two tickets, popcorn and drinks.

In “Isle of Dogs,” all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage dump called Trash Island. Twelve-year-old Atari sets off alone to the island in search of his bodyguard-dog Spots, with help from a pack of new-found mongrel friends.

The movie is rated PG-13.

The Tull Family Theater, located at 418 Walnut St., is an art house film theater operated by the nonprofit Village Theater Company, which was created to strengthen cultural, educational and entertainment experiences in the region northwest of Pittsburgh. Named for Thomas and Alba Tull, it opened in 2017.

Details: 412-259-8542 or thetullfamilytheater.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.