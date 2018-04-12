Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Big Bird actor Caroll Spinney to host 'Follow That Bird' in Pittsburgh

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 3:36 p.m.
Michelle Hickey, a Muppet wrangler adjusts a book for Big Bird, voiced by Carroll Spinney, so he can read to Connor Scott during a taping of Sesame Street in New York. Spinney will be making a farewell visit to Pittsburgh for a question and answere session before the viewing of 'Sesame Street Presents' Follow That Bird' on May 12-13 at The Rangos Giant Cinema at the Carnegie Science Center on the North Side.
Legendary puppeteer Caroll Spinney and his two most famous puppets, Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch. Spinney will be making a farewell visit to Pittsburgh for a question and answere session before the viewing of 'Sesame Street Presents' Follow That Bird' on May 12-13 at The Rangos Giant Cinema at the Carnegie Science Center on the North Side.
Caroll Spinney, the legendary puppeteer behind beloved "Sesame Street" characters Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, is coming to the Rangos Giant Cinema at Carnegie Science Center for a screening of "Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird" on May 12-13.

"Mr. Spinney and his whimsical characters have sparked the imaginations of children and parents alike for more than 50 years, and we're honored to host him for his last appearance in Pittsburgh," says cinema senior director Chad Hunter, in a news release.

There also will be a question and answer session with the 84-year-old puppeteer before the film starts.

The late Jim Henson discovered Spinney in the 1960s.

In "Follow That Bird," which was originally released in 1985, social worker Miss Finch feels that Big Bird should live in an environment with only birds like himself. When she sends him to live with a family of dodos in Illinois, Big Bird cannot help but think of his friends back home. He begins an adventurous journey back to where he belongs.

Tickets are $15.

Details: 412-237-3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

