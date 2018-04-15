Engaged WWE superstars John Cena, Nikki Bella break up
Updated 8 hours ago
NEW YORK — John Cena and Nikki Bella are no longer getting ready to say "I do."
Bella tweeted Sunday that the professional wrestlers have ended their relationship and asked for privacy.
The couple had been together for six years and got engaged a year ago on live TV during a match at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.
John Cena and Nikki Bella split after 6 years together. https://t.co/ZqyL5vt6v9 pic.twitter.com/fo4To3DDpS— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 16, 2018
They often took their relationship public, canoodling on red carpets and talking about each other in interviews.
Cena has made a successful transition from wrestling to acting, appearing in movies like "Trainwreck" and the new R-rated comedy "Blockers."
After 6 years together, John Cena & Nikki Bella have called it quits, the couple revealed to Us Weekly: "While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love & respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives" pic.twitter.com/6g98kF2r95— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 16, 2018
Bella stars in a reality TV show on E! called "Total Bellas" with her twin sister, Brie.
Us Weekly was first to report the breakup.