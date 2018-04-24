Carl Lumbly brings deep commitment to 'Supergirl' role

Carl Lumbly's parents didn't allow him to read comic books while growing up in Minneapolis. The son of Jamaican immigrants was most definitely encouraged to read, but his family wanted him to concentrate on more serious writing. That was fine with Lumbly, as he fell in love with all types of books, especially works of science fiction.

“My father's notion was that we made a sacrifice to leave our home to come to a place to give you greater opportunities, and that opportunity is going to be found by pursing education and fitting yourself for proper work,” Lumbly says.

Lumbly didn't read comic books, but the comic book world found him. His long list of TV and film credits include voice work for the animated “Superman,” “Batman Beyond,” “Justice League,” “Batman: The Brave and the Bold” and “Black Panther.” Although the character was not based on a comic book, Lumbly broke new ground in the superhero world long before “Black Panther” or “Black Lightning” came around, starring in the 1994 TV series “M.A.N.T.I.S.”

His latest foray into the comic book world has Lumbly playing M'yrnn J'onzz, who along with his adult son, J'onn J'onzz (David Harewood), are the last Martians. Like his son, M'yrnn has telekinetic and mind-reading abilities and can also shape-shift to change his form. At the same time, this stranger in a strange land must deal with some very human issues.

“I think he is such a textured character because he has so much going on inside him,” Lumbly says. “The fact is that he is a being who has managed to continue to survive by holding on to his spirit and utilizing his mind. He's had to rely on faith and faith provided a miracle returning his son to him.

“Now he is in this wholly alien environment which has been really fun for me. It goes way beyond being a fish out of water.”

The character of M'yrnn J'onzz was introduced earlier this season on “Supergirl.” The CW Network series about Superman's cousin (played by Melissa Benoist) was on a hiatus but returned with new episodes April 16 and will continue through the season finale on June 18.

Working on so many projects built on the foundation of a comic book character has been a combination of Lumbly being attracted to the genre and how the job offers have landed.

“I always loved science fiction and read all of the great science fiction writers — and some not so great,” Lumbly says with a laugh. “I've always found them fascinating. As far as the work I have done, it has been a combination of desire and luck.

Versatile actor

“What I like is that people sometimes don't expect me in places. They remember me from one thing and then are surprised when they remember me from something else that is so very different. That aspect pleases me because I have always believed the job of an actor is to be versatile.”

To that end, Lumbly has put together an eclectic resume. Along with the role on “Supergirl,” Lumbly's most recent work has included a recurring role in “Chicago Med” playing the husband of S. Epatha Merkerson's character, a recurring role in CBS' summer drama series “Zoo” playing an Interpol agent, and on the A&E's suspense series “The Returned” as a minister. Other credits range from “The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension” to “South Central.”

Toss in a passion for working in theater and Lumbly has accomplished his main goal. He's always wanted to be known for the work he has done and not for the celebrity that many often chase.

“Stage was seminal for me,” Lumbly says. “Anything I do, that is what I go back to. I believe in the preparation that stage teaches you about character and about the joy and the challenge and the kind of responsibility to text.

“To taking the ideas of a writer and the sensibilities of a director and aligning yourself in a way that hopefully makes a character live.”

Working on “Supergirl” is not only the latest comic book series for Lumbly, but it also continues a long string of projects that have featured strong female lead characters. He spent seven seasons on the '80s police series “Cagney & Lacey,” which featured Tyne Daly and Sharon Gless, playing Mark Petrie. One of the roles Lumbly's best known for is Marcus Dixon on “Alias,” which focused on the spy work of Sydney Bristow (Jennifer Gardner).

Being recognized for “Alias” makes sense because the show was such a massive hit. What's a little surprising is the other role he's most recognized for is the short-lived “M.A.N.T.I.S.”, the Fox series lasted only the 1994-1995 season. He played the wealthy, mild-mannered Miles Hawkins, who gets shot in the spine during a riot, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. He uses his company's resources to invent an exoskeleton that gives him superhuman abilities in the process.

Lumbly was the first live-action black superhero on series television, but he doesn't feel like the forgotten man when it comes to such a major moment in social change because the show remains popular with so many fans. Lumbly's theory is those who track down the series connect with his self-made superhero who was more about dealing with problems with his mind rather than his fists.

And now, he's taking on another comic book-inspired character who also relies on his mind as much as his might in “Supergirl.”

Rick Bentley is a Tribune News Service writer.