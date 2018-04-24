Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

'Kecksburg' filmmaker offers new look at fabled UFO incident

Candy Williams | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 4:03 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

To say that filmmaker Cody Knotts is passionate about his latest movie project, “Kecksburg,” is an understatement.

The native of Taylorstown, Washington County currently living in West Point, N.Y. just began filming the first scenes of his film based on a controversial reported UFO incident that occurred in the Mount Pleasant Township community of Kecksburg in Westmoreland Countyon Dec. 9, 1965.

Even though he has a long way to go with production and financing the project, Knotts says he already has booked The Palace Theatre in Greensburg for the movie premiere on Sept. 21, 2019.

“Kecksburg” was written and is being directed by Knotts, whose film production company, Principalities of Darkness, is producing “Kecksburg.”

He says the story is a fictional account of the incident based on historical facts.

Key scenes were filmed April 10-12 in southwestern Pennsylvania and Morgantown, W.Va., where one of the featured locations was the historic Clarion Hotel Morgan, where ballroom scenes utilizing more than 70 local background actors were shot.

The scenes feature two Pittsburgh area actors, Richard John Walters (Harry Warden in “My Bloody Valentine 3D”), cast as President Lyndon Johnson, and Thomas Fuchel, portraying former Pennsylvania governor Gen. Edward Martin, who heads the O.E.I., a secret government agency that oversees the legendary Men in Black.

Knotts' wife, Emily Lapisardi, is a historical re-enactor who is playing former First Lady Lady Bird Johnson in the movie. She also directed a 2015 horror film, “Gore Orphanage,” that she co-wrote with Knotts. Caesar James, a Los Angeles-based character actor, portrays West Virginia Sen. Robert Byrd.

There are various theories about a large fireball that streaked across the sky that night seen by people in six states and an object that landed in Kecksburg 53 years ago. Some theorized it was a meteor or debris from a Soviet space probe; others were convinced it was a UFO.

Knotts says similarities have been made between the Kecksburg event – which was the subject of documentaries and an episode of a former TV series, “Unsolved Mysteries” – and the Roswell incident in 1947 involving a large disc that crashed at a ranch in New Mexico, prompting conspiracy theories that still draws tourists to the area and adds to the region's economy.

The movie producer says Westmoreland County and western Pennsylvania could benefit from the Kecksburg incident in a similar fashion. He has struck out so far in applying for tourism grants and funding from local agencies.

“Urban legends have power. This is one that has real legs that has generated interest all over the world,” he says.

Knotts plans to attend Kecksburg Volunteer Fire Department's 13th annual UFO Festival at 1 p.m. July 27-29 at the department's social hall, where there will be UFO, Bigfoot and paranormal presentations and displays.

In an effort to increase support for his film project, he is offering an advance tickets package for the movie premiere that will include being listed in the credits as an Alien Abductee, sitting in VIP seats and walking the red carpet at the Palace Theatre.

For details: principalitiesofdarkness.com/product-page/alien-abductee-for-kecksburg-name-in-credits

Knotts says filming of “Kecksburg” will resume in September.

His previous films include “Pro Wrestlers vs. Zombies,” a 2013 horror movie he directed that featured WWE legends “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and Pittsburgh's own Kurt Angle.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

'Kecksburg' key scenes were filmed April 10-12 in southwestern Pennsylvania and Morgantown, W.Va.
Submitted
'Kecksburg' key scenes were filmed April 10-12 in southwestern Pennsylvania and Morgantown, W.Va.
Emily Lapisardi portrays former First Lady Lady Bird Johnson in 'Kecksburg.'
Submitted
Emily Lapisardi portrays former First Lady Lady Bird Johnson in 'Kecksburg.'
'Kecksburg' key scenes were filmed April 10-12 in southwestern Pennsylvania and Morgantown, W.Va.
Submitted
'Kecksburg' key scenes were filmed April 10-12 in southwestern Pennsylvania and Morgantown, W.Va.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me