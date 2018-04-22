Munhall native Gabby Barrett looks to bring 'American Idol' win to Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Steelers Nation, Gabby Barrett needs your votes.

Barrett, 18, of Munhall is currently a top 14 finalist on "American Idol," and the episode Sunday kicked off the live voting aspect of the show.

She took to the Hollywood stage Sunday night as the final performer, singing Miley Cyrus' "The Climb," hoping to land a spot in the top 10 finalist lineup.

But unlike past episodes where celeb judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry decided each contestants fate, now it's up to America.

"Tonight I am asking for your votes to continue my dreams," Barrett posted on her Facebook page.

Barrett's dad, steadfast in his support of his daughter's career and with her out in California, says Barrett loves performing, and the "American Idol" process has left her "absolutely thrilled."

Barrett is a daddy's girl for sure. "My dad has sacrificed so much for me," she said in her "American Idol" audition introduction. With hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram and Facebook, Barrett has proven to be a rising star on the show.

Here's how to vote for @GabbyBarrett_ Limit 10 votes per contestant per method. #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/khGuz3WMar — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 23, 2018

But is she nervous performing?

"Gabby doesn't have one ounce of nerves (performing for an audience) because she loves to perform in front of crowds. It is much harder for her to perform in front of the three judges (Perry, Richie and Bryan.)" Blase Barrett says.

He notes that his daughter's performance experience nationwide has helped her "feel at home in front of the camera and the audience and three iconic judges."

"Help her bring the win to Pittsburgh," he said.

Best vocal performance of the night. Well done @GabbyBarrett_ #AmericanIdol — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) April 23, 2018

Fans may vote up to 30 times, says Blase. You can vote 10 times on each option: on the 'American Idol' app, website and by texting.

Four contestants will be eliminated on the show Monday evening, resulting in the final top 10 competitor list.

Barrett was luminous in a white mini-dress during her performance Sunday evening.

My new song is already getting radio plays on several radio stations. Please call your favorite radio station and request "Somethin Good" please don't forget to cast your votes for me this Sunday on American Idol live on ABC!!!❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/8JiUjh8hNb — Gabby Barrett (@GabbyBarrett_) April 18, 2018

"She has people to do those things (on the show) but she actually ends up doing it (styling) herself," Blase Barrett says. "She's very good at fashion."

All three judges gave Barrett a standing ovation after her performance and unanimously praised Barrett's vocals.

"That was my favorite vocal situation of the night, and for the first time I feel like you're not playing around anymore. You're out to get the whole thing done — so good job," judge Luke Bryan commented.

Katy Perry made a car wash analogy that was all positive for Barrett.

"You went through the 'star wash,' " Perry said. "You came out the other side and you look like a gosh darn star, and ya sound like a gosh darn star." Perry further added, "It was amazing and I was really impressed."

Lionel Richie didn't sugarcoat any of his praises.

"There are things that happen in this business that are just magical, and I think what we are watching right now is the beginning of that phrase 'a star is born.' " he said.

A relieved Barrett commented to host Ryan Seacrest that she "felt like I got the message across."