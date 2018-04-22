Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Munhall native Gabby Barrett looks to bring 'American Idol' win to Pittsburgh

Joyce Hanz | Sunday, April 22, 2018, 10:48 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

Steelers Nation, Gabby Barrett needs your votes.

Barrett, 18, of Munhall is currently a top 14 finalist on "American Idol," and the episode Sunday kicked off the live voting aspect of the show.

She took to the Hollywood stage Sunday night as the final performer, singing Miley Cyrus' "The Climb," hoping to land a spot in the top 10 finalist lineup.

But unlike past episodes where celeb judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry decided each contestants fate, now it's up to America.

"Tonight I am asking for your votes to continue my dreams," Barrett posted on her Facebook page.

Barrett's dad, steadfast in his support of his daughter's career and with her out in California, says Barrett loves performing, and the "American Idol" process has left her "absolutely thrilled."

Barrett is a daddy's girl for sure. "My dad has sacrificed so much for me," she said in her "American Idol" audition introduction. With hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram and Facebook, Barrett has proven to be a rising star on the show.

But is she nervous performing?

"Gabby doesn't have one ounce of nerves (performing for an audience) because she loves to perform in front of crowds. It is much harder for her to perform in front of the three judges (Perry, Richie and Bryan.)" Blase Barrett says.

He notes that his daughter's performance experience nationwide has helped her "feel at home in front of the camera and the audience and three iconic judges."

"Help her bring the win to Pittsburgh," he said.

Fans may vote up to 30 times, says Blase. You can vote 10 times on each option: on the 'American Idol' app, website and by texting.

Four contestants will be eliminated on the show Monday evening, resulting in the final top 10 competitor list.

Barrett was luminous in a white mini-dress during her performance Sunday evening.

"She has people to do those things (on the show) but she actually ends up doing it (styling) herself," Blase Barrett says. "She's very good at fashion."

All three judges gave Barrett a standing ovation after her performance and unanimously praised Barrett's vocals.

"That was my favorite vocal situation of the night, and for the first time I feel like you're not playing around anymore. You're out to get the whole thing done — so good job," judge Luke Bryan commented.

Katy Perry made a car wash analogy that was all positive for Barrett.

"You went through the 'star wash,' " Perry said. "You came out the other side and you look like a gosh darn star, and ya sound like a gosh darn star." Perry further added, "It was amazing and I was really impressed."

Lionel Richie didn't sugarcoat any of his praises.

"There are things that happen in this business that are just magical, and I think what we are watching right now is the beginning of that phrase 'a star is born.' " he said.

A relieved Barrett commented to host Ryan Seacrest that she "felt like I got the message across."

Gabby Barrett during the solo round on 'American Idol'
Facebook
Gabby Barrett during the solo round on 'American Idol'
Gabby Barrett of Munhall during solo night for the Top 24 on ABC's 'American Idol.'
Eric McCandless
Gabby Barrett of Munhall during solo night for the Top 24 on ABC's 'American Idol.'
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me