Will 'Avengers: Infinity War' pass 'Black Panther' at the box office?

Even as "Black Panther" began to rack up the box-office numbers, Marvel fans knew it was all building to this.

For an entire decade, Marvel Studios has rolled out its battle plans, phase by phase, with the precision of Napoleon and the swagger of Patton: Introduce and amass superheroes for an ever-escalating cosmic showdown.

Now, the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe team-up, "Avengers: Infinity War," which opens April 27, has already begun to set records of its own.

On Fandango, "Infinity War" is outselling the past MCU seven movies — combined — in presale tickets, the mobile-ticketing platform announced April 11.

And sales should soar higher as the release date nears, with "Infinity War" expected to gross as much as $200 million in its domestic debut, according to early industry projections.

"Infinity War" is selling more than twice what "Black Panther" — the year's highest-grossing movie — was at the same point before release, according to Fandango. "Infinity War" is expected to top "Black Panther" as the biggest Fandango preseller ever for a superhero movie. (Worth noting: Much of "Infinity War" is reportedly set in the Black Panther's home nation of Wakanda.)

The past seven MCU films — dating back to the summer of 2015 — are "Black Panther," "Thor: Ragnarok," "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2," "Doctor Strange," "Captain America: Civil War" and "Ant-Man."

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grossed $14.8 billion globally before adjusting for inflation.

Before "Infinity War" blows up the list, here are the Top 10-grossing Marvel movies as of this week:

1. Black Panther (2018), $681 Million

2. Marvel's The Avengers (2012), $623.3 Million

3. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), $459 Million

4. Iron Man 3 (2013), $409 Million

5. Captain America: Civil War (2016), $408 Million

6. Spider-Man (2002), $403.7 Million

7. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), $389.8 Million

8. Spider-Man 2 (2004), $373.5 Million

9. Deadpool (2016), $363 Million

10. Spider-Man 3 (2007), $336.5 Million

Michael Cavna is a Washington Post writer.