Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Will 'Avengers: Infinity War' pass 'Black Panther' at the box office?

Michael Cavna | Monday, April 23, 2018, 11:45 a.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Even as "Black Panther" began to rack up the box-office numbers, Marvel fans knew it was all building to this.

For an entire decade, Marvel Studios has rolled out its battle plans, phase by phase, with the precision of Napoleon and the swagger of Patton: Introduce and amass superheroes for an ever-escalating cosmic showdown.

Now, the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe team-up, "Avengers: Infinity War," which opens April 27, has already begun to set records of its own.

On Fandango, "Infinity War" is outselling the past MCU seven movies — combined — in presale tickets, the mobile-ticketing platform announced April 11.

And sales should soar higher as the release date nears, with "Infinity War" expected to gross as much as $200 million in its domestic debut, according to early industry projections.

"Infinity War" is selling more than twice what "Black Panther" — the year's highest-grossing movie — was at the same point before release, according to Fandango. "Infinity War" is expected to top "Black Panther" as the biggest Fandango preseller ever for a superhero movie. (Worth noting: Much of "Infinity War" is reportedly set in the Black Panther's home nation of Wakanda.)

The past seven MCU films — dating back to the summer of 2015 — are "Black Panther," "Thor: Ragnarok," "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2," "Doctor Strange," "Captain America: Civil War" and "Ant-Man."

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grossed $14.8 billion globally before adjusting for inflation.

Before "Infinity War" blows up the list, here are the Top 10-grossing Marvel movies as of this week:

1. Black Panther (2018), $681 Million

2. Marvel's The Avengers (2012), $623.3 Million

3. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), $459 Million

4. Iron Man 3 (2013), $409 Million

5. Captain America: Civil War (2016), $408 Million

6. Spider-Man (2002), $403.7 Million

7. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), $389.8 Million

8. Spider-Man 2 (2004), $373.5 Million

9. Deadpool (2016), $363 Million

10. Spider-Man 3 (2007), $336.5 Million

Michael Cavna is a Washington Post writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me