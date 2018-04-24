Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Ninth season of FX's 'Archer' takes viewers to 1930s-era 'Danger Island'

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 3:51 p.m.
Above, a promotional still for the ninth season of FX's cartoon spy comedy, 'Archer: Danger Island.'
FX Networks
Above, a promotional still for the ninth season of FX's cartoon spy comedy, 'Archer: Danger Island.'

Updated 8 hours ago

Lovers of crude humor, obscure literature and pop culture references, rejoice!

Everyone's favorite alcoholic spy, Sterling Archer, is back on the case beginning Wednesday… even if the case is completely made up and has nothing to do with previous seasons of the show.

"Complete departure from last season" has been a running theme on "Archer," FX's cartoon series about the world's most dysfunctional private spy agency. In recent years, the show's cast members have spent full seasons as cocaine dealers, film-noir stereotypes and private Hollywood detectives.

Season seven's "Archer: P.I." storyline ended — warning: spoilers ahead — with the show's namesake apparently shot and killed in a Los Angeles pool. The most recent season revealed that Archer was in fact in a coma, and season eight's "Archer: Dreamland" plot was simply what he dreamed of while lying in his hospital bed.

Cue season nine: "Archer: Danger Island," which from the looks of its teaser promos is set to dive into Indiana-Jones-style adventure.

One reason that the show has held up so well through multiple iterations and story shake-ups is its writing: at its core, this is a show about a dysfunctional workplace full of dangerous people, and the ongoing dynamics and long-running gags among its main cast keep things lively no matter what the rest of the plot holds.

On "Danger Island," Sterling Archer is no longer a spy but a sea-plane pilot in 1939 on the fictitious island of Mitimotu.

And that's hardly the biggest change.

All of the other characters will have new roles in the ninth season, but especially Dr. Algernop Krieger, whose character in "Danger Island" is… wait for it… a talking parrot. And not just a parrot who can repeat short phrases. He's a parrot that talks with the full, always-sarcastic lexicon of the Krieger character.

Here is this season's official description, courtesy of FXX: "Along with his trusty co-pilot Pam, Sterling must navigate quicksand, cannibals, super-intelligent monkeys, poison darts, pirates, and did we mention quicksand? "

Below, see an early look at season nine and interviews with some of the show's creators.

"Archer: Danger Island" debuts at 10 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, on FXX. For more, see FX's "Archer" website .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me