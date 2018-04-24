Ninth season of FX's 'Archer' takes viewers to 1930s-era 'Danger Island'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lovers of crude humor, obscure literature and pop culture references, rejoice!

Everyone's favorite alcoholic spy, Sterling Archer, is back on the case beginning Wednesday… even if the case is completely made up and has nothing to do with previous seasons of the show.

"Complete departure from last season" has been a running theme on "Archer," FX's cartoon series about the world's most dysfunctional private spy agency. In recent years, the show's cast members have spent full seasons as cocaine dealers, film-noir stereotypes and private Hollywood detectives.

Season seven's "Archer: P.I." storyline ended — warning: spoilers ahead — with the show's namesake apparently shot and killed in a Los Angeles pool. The most recent season revealed that Archer was in fact in a coma, and season eight's "Archer: Dreamland" plot was simply what he dreamed of while lying in his hospital bed.

Cue season nine: "Archer: Danger Island," which from the looks of its teaser promos is set to dive into Indiana-Jones-style adventure.

One reason that the show has held up so well through multiple iterations and story shake-ups is its writing: at its core, this is a show about a dysfunctional workplace full of dangerous people, and the ongoing dynamics and long-running gags among its main cast keep things lively no matter what the rest of the plot holds.

On "Danger Island," Sterling Archer is no longer a spy but a sea-plane pilot in 1939 on the fictitious island of Mitimotu.

And that's hardly the biggest change.

All of the other characters will have new roles in the ninth season, but especially Dr. Algernop Krieger, whose character in "Danger Island" is… wait for it… a talking parrot. And not just a parrot who can repeat short phrases. He's a parrot that talks with the full, always-sarcastic lexicon of the Krieger character.

Here is this season's official description, courtesy of FXX: "Along with his trusty co-pilot Pam, Sterling must navigate quicksand, cannibals, super-intelligent monkeys, poison darts, pirates, and did we mention quicksand? "

Below, see an early look at season nine and interviews with some of the show's creators.

"Archer: Danger Island" debuts at 10 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, on FXX. For more, see FX's "Archer" website .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.