Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

'Smallville' star Allison Mack out on $5 million bail in sex cult case

New York Daily News | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 8:57 p.m.
Actress Allison Mack leaves U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York after a bail hearing, April 24, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Mack was charged last Friday with sex trafficking for her involvement with a self-help organization for women that forced members into sexual acts with their leader.
Getty Images
Actress Allison Mack leaves U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York after a bail hearing, April 24, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Mack was charged last Friday with sex trafficking for her involvement with a self-help organization for women that forced members into sexual acts with their leader.
Allison Mack, center, leaves federal court, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Federal prosecutors say the television actress best known for playing a young Superman's close friend has been charged with sex trafficking for helping recruit women to be slaves of a man who sold himself as a self-improvement guru.
Associated Press
Allison Mack, center, leaves federal court, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Federal prosecutors say the television actress best known for playing a young Superman's close friend has been charged with sex trafficking for helping recruit women to be slaves of a man who sold himself as a self-improvement guru.
Actress Allison Mack leaves U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York after a bail hearing, April 24, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Getty Images
Actress Allison Mack leaves U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York after a bail hearing, April 24, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Updated 9 hours ago

NEW YORK — Actress and accused sex cult recruiter Allison Mack is out on $5 million bail and heading to California, where she can comfortably consider possible plea deals from federal prosecutors who say they're all ears if she wants to negotiate her way out of the bizarre case.

The "Smallville" actress charged with sex trafficking will be on house arrest at her parents' Los Alamitos, Calif., residence, according to her successful Tuesday bail application in Brooklyn Federal Court.

Mack, 35, left the courthouse in the late afternoon, flanked by her attorneys to get through a throng of photographers and reporters. She and her lawyers ignored shouted questions as they got into a black Toyota Highlander that was waiting for them.

Prosecutors say Mack was a "top member" in Keith Raniere's NXIVM secret society that branded women "slaves" and fed the 57-year-old alleged leader's appetite for sex.

Mack, in a khaki prison uniform and blue canvas sneakers, stared ahead impassively in court as lawyers explained her bail bid's strict terms.

Magistrate Viktor Pohorelsky made a point of telling her "basically, you should avoid contact with anybody you know associated in any way with NXIVM."

Mack was planning to leave for California as soon as possible, lawyer Sean Buckley told Pohorelsky.

Her mother, Melinda, 66, signed the bond that puts up properties and a retirement account as collateral. She left court without comment on the charges against her daughter. Mack's father, Jonathan, will also be signing the bond in California.

There's a lot of hype around Mack's case. But it could be short-lived: As soon as the case began last week, prosecutors said they were open to a speedy resolution.

"We also would entertain any initial plea negotiations that the defendant would like to have," Assistant U.S. Attorney Moira Kim Penza said at Mack's Friday arraignment, according to transcripts.

Penza said she would also start turning over evidence ahead of a May 3 court date.

Mack's lawyer, Buckley, said Friday that he didn't have a problem pausing the trial clock.

"We have no objection, your Honor," he told Magistrate Cheryl Pollak, the judge who handled the arraignment.

Pollak told Mack it's tough for lawyers to talk deals and get ready for a trial. She asked Mack if she agreed to pausing the trial clock "while these plea discussions go forward?"

"Yes," Mack said.

Pollak ended up checking off a standard court form saying the parties "are engaged in plea negotiations, which they believe are likely to result in a disposition of this case without a trial."

After court Friday, Mack's lawyers didn't answer press questions, including whether she would plead out.

Raniere's lawyers have said they'll fight the charges at trial.

Mack, who played Clark Kent pal Chloe Sullivan on the CW show, allegedly tried recruiting Emma Watson and Kelly Clarkson via social media, the New York Daily News reported Monday.

Both Mack and Raniere face up to life in prison if convicted.

One observer thinks Mack will find a way out.

Frank Parlato, a former NXIVM publicist turned whistleblower, was the first to write about the group on his website Artvoice, and he's written extensively about it ever since. He told the Daily News on Tuesday that from where he stood, it looked like Mack's strict rules to stay away from the rest of the group meant she would go for a deal.

"Absence does not make the heart grow fonder," Parlato said. "It makes the mind grow clearer."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me