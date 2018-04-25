Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Oliver Stone, visiting Iran, calls US a global 'outlaw'

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 9:39 a.m.
American movie director Oliver Stone speaks during a news conference in the Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.
Vahid Salemi/AP
Updated 15 hours ago

TEHRAN, Iran — Oliver Stone, making his first-ever visit to Iran, says the United States is a global “outlaw” that has made a mess of the Middle East.

The director of “JFK” and “Platoon” spoke at a press conference Wednesday during his visit to the country, where he attended an international film festival.

Stone reprised his criticism of the 2003 Iraq war and suggested the U.S. has acted similarly in Libya and Syria, saying: “We are outlaws, we're doing something that is outlawed internationally, we had no permission to invade Iraq from the U.N., we did it, and we continue to do this.”

He went on to say that “national security has trumped artistic freedom,” claiming “you cannot make a film critical of the United States' foreign policy.”

His remarks drew applause.

