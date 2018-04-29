Munhall native Gabby Barrett asks fans to vote tonight on American Idol

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To vote for Munhall native Gabby Barrett on “American Idol” tonight, text “14” to 21523, visit www.AmericanIdol.com or download the free American Idol app.

Gabby Barrett has a message for her fans.

A Munhall native, Barrett currently is a top 10 contestant on “American Idol.” She takes the stage tonight on location at Disney California Adventure Park to perform “Colors of the Wind” — and she is asking her fans to vote as soon as she begins singing the Disney classic from “Pocahontas.”

Barrett is hoping fans take note of the new voting process on the show, advertised as a reality television first, with Americans watching, voting and seeing results live, coast-to-coast, in real time.

Gone is the old method of a voting window open for hours and hours after each show. Votes must be recorded during the show's two hour duration tonight, or they won't count.

The simulcasts will take place for three weeks, airing 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT.

Viewers can vote for their preferred contestants via text, at the American Idol website and on the “American Idol” app (free to download).

Each viewer potentially can vote 30 times, with a total of 10 votes allowed per submission method.

Voting results will be revealed at the conclusion of each show in real time.

Three contestants will be eliminated live tonight.

“We are all very nervous,” said Barrett's dad, Blase Barrett, currently in California. “Gabby got to see the inside of Walt Disney's home, but wasn't allowed to take pictures. She was at the studio early this morning for make up and hair. Her brother sat in yesterday and watched her practice. He was blown away and said that we (fans) are going to love it (her performance).”

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.