Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Munhall native Gabby Barrett asks fans to vote tonight on American Idol

Joyce Hanz | Sunday, April 29, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
Gabby Barrett of Munhall during solo night for the Top 24 on ABC's 'American Idol.'
Eric McCandless
Gabby Barrett of Munhall during solo night for the Top 24 on ABC's 'American Idol.'
Gabby Barrett
Submitted
Gabby Barrett

Updated 1 hour ago

Gabby Barrett has a message for her fans.

A Munhall native, Barrett currently is a top 10 contestant on “American Idol.” She takes the stage tonight on location at Disney California Adventure Park to perform “Colors of the Wind” — and she is asking her fans to vote as soon as she begins singing the Disney classic from “Pocahontas.”

Barrett is hoping fans take note of the new voting process on the show, advertised as a reality television first, with Americans watching, voting and seeing results live, coast-to-coast, in real time.

Gone is the old method of a voting window open for hours and hours after each show. Votes must be recorded during the show's two hour duration tonight, or they won't count.

The simulcasts will take place for three weeks, airing 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT.

Viewers can vote for their preferred contestants via text, at the American Idol website and on the “American Idol” app (free to download).

Each viewer potentially can vote 30 times, with a total of 10 votes allowed per submission method.

Voting results will be revealed at the conclusion of each show in real time.

Three contestants will be eliminated live tonight.

“We are all very nervous,” said Barrett's dad, Blase Barrett, currently in California. “Gabby got to see the inside of Walt Disney's home, but wasn't allowed to take pictures. She was at the studio early this morning for make up and hair. Her brother sat in yesterday and watched her practice. He was blown away and said that we (fans) are going to love it (her performance).”

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me