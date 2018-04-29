Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Hello Lucky 7: Gabby Barrett of Munhall advances again on 'American Idol'

Joyce Hanz | Sunday, April 29, 2018, 10:24 p.m.
Blase Barrett
Performing at the destination dubbed the "Happiest Place On Earth" led to a happy result for Munhall singer Gabby Barrett on Sunday night.

Barrett, 18, gave a magical performance at Disneyland in California, securing her place as a top 7 finalist on "American Idol."

Barrett performed the Disney classic "Colors of the Wind" from Disney's hit film "Pocahontas" during a Disney-themed competition week.

Celebrity judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie laid the compliments on thick Sunday evening.

"You have all the tools to win this thing in my opinion, you truly do," said Bryan after Barrett's performance. "You can sing country music, you can sing soulful music, you can do a Disney song like that — great job.

"You're the package, my dear," Richie said. "I put you under that star quality.

"I really appreciated the difference tonight because I think you've got that twang, girl next door country thing down really well, but you really brought that pop stardom — really versatile, diverse, you can sing anything pop stardom tonight."

Three contestants were sent home during the live simulcast broadcast — a first for reality television.

Viewers were able to watch, vote and get final results in real time during the two-hour broadcast from coast to coast, beginning at 8 p.m. on the East Coast and 5 p.m. on the West Coast.

Barrett's dad, Blase Barrett, in California along with Gabby's mom, are continually amazed by their daughter's journey on the show.

"We cry when she performs," Blase Barrett said. "It's very emotional."

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

