Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Actress Pamela Gidley of 'Twin Peaks' fame has died at 52

The Associated Press | Monday, April 30, 2018, 7:45 a.m.
Actress Pamela Gidley who starred in the “Twin Peaks” prequel, “Fire Walk With Me,” died on April 16, 2018. She was 52.
Wikimedia Commons
Actress Pamela Gidley who starred in the “Twin Peaks” prequel, “Fire Walk With Me,” died on April 16, 2018. She was 52.

Updated 1 hour ago

SEABROOK, N.H. — Actress Pamela Gidley who starred in the “Twin Peaks” prequel, “Fire Walk With Me,” died earlier this month. She was 52.

Gidley's death was announced Sunday in an obituary . It says that she “died peacefully in her home, on Monday, April 16, 2018 in Seabrook.” The cause of death was not immediately clear.

According to her obituary, Gidley pursued a modeling and acting career in New York City before moving to Los Angeles, California. Her movie roles included “Thrashin'” and “Cherry 2000.” She also appeared on TV in episodes of “MacGyver,” “The Pretender,” “Tour of Duty,” “CSI” and “The Closer.”

At the family's request, all services will be private.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me