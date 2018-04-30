Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

'The Dam Busters' director Michael Anderson dies at 98

The Associated Press | Monday, April 30, 2018, 8:12 a.m.
In this on Dec. 10, 1964, file photo, film director Michael Anderson talks with Sophia Loren on the set of 'Operation Crossbow' at MGM's British Studios at Elstree in Borehamwood near London, England. British director, whose films included war epic 'The Dam Busters' and sci-fi classic 'Logan's Run,' has died of heart failure on April 25 at his home on the Sunshine Coast of British Columbia. Anderson's big-budget, all-star adventure 'Around the World in 80 Days,' won five Academy Awards in 1957, including best picture. He was 98. (AP Photo, File)
In this on Dec. 10, 1964, file photo, film director Michael Anderson talks with Sophia Loren on the set of 'Operation Crossbow' at MGM's British Studios at Elstree in Borehamwood near London, England. British director, whose films included war epic 'The Dam Busters' and sci-fi classic 'Logan's Run,' has died of heart failure on April 25 at his home on the Sunshine Coast of British Columbia. Anderson's big-budget, all-star adventure 'Around the World in 80 Days,' won five Academy Awards in 1957, including best picture. He was 98. (AP Photo, File)

Updated 3 hours ago

LONDON — British director Michael Anderson, whose films included war epic “The Dam Busters” and sci-fi classic “Logan's Run,” has died at age 98.

Anderson's family said Sunday that he died of heart disease April 25 in Canada, at his home on the Sunshine Coast of British Columbia.

Born into a theatrical family in London in 1920, Anderson served in the army during World War II and made his feature debut in 1949 with “Private Angelo,” co-directed by Peter Ustinov.

His 1955 adventure “The Dam Busters” told the story of a daring wartime bombing raid on Germany's industrial heartland. Its visual flair and stirring score helped make it one of Britain's best-loved war films, and its thrilling climax helped inspire the attack on the Death Star in the first “Star Wars” movie.

“The Dam Busters” is due to be broadcast at London's Royal Albert Hall and in 400 U.K. movie theaters on May 17 to mark the 75th anniversary of the real-life 1943 raid that inspired it.

Anderson followed “The Dam Busters” with the big-budget, all-star adventure “Around the World in 80 Days,” which won five Academy Awards in 1957, including best picture.

He made some three dozen features in all, including thrillers “Operation Crossbow” and “The Quiller Memorandum.”

“Logan's Run,” his 1976 sci-fi film about a youth-obsessed future society, has become a cult classic.

Anderson's survivors include his third wife, Adrianne Ellis, a son, two stepchildren and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His stepdaughter, actress Laurie Holden, tweeted Saturday: “I will miss him everyday. He was the kindest human being I've ever known in my life.”

The family said a private memorial service for family and friends will be held at Anderson's home over the summer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me