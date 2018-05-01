Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Marvel releases official 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' trailer

Chris Pastrick | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly return as Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp.'
Marvel
Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly return as Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp.'
Hannah John-Kamen plays the phase-shifting villain Ghost in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp.'
Marvel
Hannah John-Kamen plays the phase-shifting villain Ghost in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp.'

Right in the thick of the "Avengers: Infinity War" mayhem, Marvel has released the full, official trailer for the upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

While there's no mention of the Avengers, the action looks pretty intense as Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly return as Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne.

This time out, it's going to take both of them to combat a new phase-shifting villain, Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), who appears to have stolen Hank Pym's (Michael Douglas) research into accessing the Quantum realm.

Michelle Pfeiffer joins the cast as Hank's wife — the original Wasp — who it was believed was lost forever to the Quantum realm.

Also among the cast is Michael Peña, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Abby Ryder Fortson and Laurence Fishburne.

The sequel to the 2015 hit is set to hit theaters July 6.

