Movies/TV

TV academy reviewing Bill Cosby's Hall of Fame honor

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 9:03 a.m.
Bill Cosby
Matt Slocum/AP
Bill Cosby

Updated 3 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — The TV academy said it is reviewing Bill Cosby's inclusion in the academy's Hall of Fame following his sexual assault conviction.

Cosby's spokesman didn't immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

Although the academy hasn't decided whether he'll remain in the Hall of Fame, Cosby's name had previously been removed a list of Hall of Fame honorees on the academy's website.

A bust of Cosby no longer will be part of a rotating Walk of Fame exhibit honoring TV heavyweights at the academy's Los Angeles headquarters, an academy spokesman said.

Last week, jurors in Pennsylvania convicted Cosby of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee in 2004. He awaits sentencing.

Lynn Elber is an Associated Press television writer.

