'Rocky Horror' to mark 40 years of Pittsburgh shadowcast

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" is celebrating its 40th anniversary of the shadowcast, which transformed it from a passive film-going experience into the rule-breaking theatrical extravaganza it is now.

There will be a special performance at 11:45 p.m. May 5 at the Hollywood Theater in Dormont, with alumni going all the way back to the days when "Rocky Horror" was at the Kings Court in Oakland.

Dormont Mayor Jason Walsh will present a proclamation of Rocky Horror Day, and there will be a special video message from author/director Stephen Chbosky, whose novel and movie "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" featured "Rocky Horror" in the Dormont theater.

The 1975 movie was intended as a campy, musical parody of earlier science fiction/horror flicks. It starred Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon and was quickly embraced as a classic.

Sam Bassett, president of the Junior Chamber of Commerce Players, which puts on the show, says the normal rules of seeing a movie don't apply here.

"At most midnight movies you're not allowed to talk," Bassett says in a news release. "At this one, you can yell out anything. Enjoy it. It's not a movie. It's an experience. You can see the movie on VH1 at home. It's the experience going there seeing these people dressed up and being 'wild, untamed things,' and being free. You can yell any obscenity. You can make jokes and make everyone laugh. You can throw things. It's an odd, once-in-a-lifetime experience that we have every two weeks at the Hollywood Theater."

Tickets are $8.

Details: 412-564-1225 or hollywoodtheaterpgh.org

