Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

'Black Panther,' 'Stranger Things' lead MTV awards nominations

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 12:24 p.m.
Chadwick Boseman in a scene from Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther'
Matt Kennedy/AP
Chadwick Boseman in a scene from Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther'
Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp, star in Netflix's 'Stranger Things.'
Netflix
Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp, star in Netflix's 'Stranger Things.'

Updated 8 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — “Black Panther” will get its first shot at some awards show love as the top nominee at next month's MTV Movie & TV Awards .

The global smash hit garnered seven nominations including for stars Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright and Michael B. Jordan. The second leading nominee is Netflix's series “Stranger Things,” which received six nominations including for best show.

The breezy award show's best movie category is stuffed full of superheroes, with “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Wonder Woman” competing against “Girls Trip” and “IT.”

The top show nominees include “13 Reasons Why,” “Game of Thrones,” “grown-ish” and Riverdale.

For the second year in a row, actors will compete in genderless categories. The show maintains its light touch, however, with awards presented for Most Frightened Performance, Best Fight and Best Kiss.

Tiffany Haddish will host the show, which will be presented on June 18 in Santa Monica, Calif.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me