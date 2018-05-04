Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

May the Force be with you on Star Wars Day

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Friday, May 4, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
Stephanie Strasburg | Trib Total Media

Updated 5 hours ago

May the Fourth — May the Force ... be with you!

Star Wars fans picked up on the obvious pun, and now celebrate May 4 as Star Wars Day.

They may or may not know that the phrase was coined in 1979 in a London Evening News ad congratulating the recently elected British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Thatcher was a force to be reckoned with, but then so is the enduring space opera franchise.

The Star Wars juggernaut hit the big screen with light-year speed in 1977 with the release of the "Star Wars" (later subtitled "Episode IV: A New Hope") and it's still going strong almost 40 years later.

The latest entry in the "Star Wars" universe, "Solo: A Star Wars Story," comes out on May 25.

It's the second stand-alone film in the franchise.

Some of the films were hits and some were duds. ("The Phantom Menace," anyone?)

Characters like Obi Wan Kenobi and Yoda get tons of love. Jar Jar Binks, not so much.

Does Alden Ehrenreich have a prayer of filling Harrison Ford's big, swaggering boots? Time — or the box office — will tell.

All that is of small importance on May the Fourth, when even the Pittsburgh Steelers are Star Wars fans, at least for a day.

A little Yoda wisdom, then there is, in honor of Star Wars Day:

"Do. Or do not. There is no try." — "The Empire Strikes Back"

"Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering." — "The Phantom Menace"

"When nine hundred years old you reach, look as good you will not." — "Return of the Jedi"

"Truly wonderful, the mind of a child is." — "Attack of the Clones"

"Wars not make one great." — "The Empire Strikes Back"

"Luminous beings are we…not this crude matter." — "The Empire Strikes Back"

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

