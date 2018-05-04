May the Force be with you on Star Wars Day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

May the Fourth — May the Force ... be with you!

Star Wars fans picked up on the obvious pun, and now celebrate May 4 as Star Wars Day.

They may or may not know that the phrase was coined in 1979 in a London Evening News ad congratulating the recently elected British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Thatcher was a force to be reckoned with, but then so is the enduring space opera franchise.

The Star Wars juggernaut hit the big screen with light-year speed in 1977 with the release of the "Star Wars" (later subtitled "Episode IV: A New Hope") and it's still going strong almost 40 years later.

The latest entry in the "Star Wars" universe, "Solo: A Star Wars Story," comes out on May 25.

It's the second stand-alone film in the franchise.

Some of the films were hits and some were duds. ("The Phantom Menace," anyone?)

It's Friday and it's May the 4th.Today is just screaming for me to stay home, cuddle up on the sofa, and watch all the Star Wars films back to back.Even The Phantom Menace. — Kink And Curves (@KinkAndCurves) May 4, 2018

Characters like Obi Wan Kenobi and Yoda get tons of love. Jar Jar Binks, not so much.

Star Wars Mount Rushmore:Obi-Wan KenobiDarth Vader Luke SkywalkerYoda Don't think this can be debated... — Coach Uncle Rico (@UTCoachRico) May 4, 2018

Everybody has that one friend that is Jar Jar Binks.If you don't think you do, then you're that friend. — Dave (@DarthFlaves) May 4, 2018

Does Alden Ehrenreich have a prayer of filling Harrison Ford's big, swaggering boots? Time — or the box office — will tell.

'You got what it takes? There's only one way to find out." Solo: A Star Wars Story in theaters May 25. #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/038mYaXa3X — Star Wars (@starwars) May 4, 2018

All that is of small importance on May the Fourth, when even the Pittsburgh Steelers are Star Wars fans, at least for a day.

Favorite holiday today! May the 4th be with you! #starwarsday — Terrible Ty (@TGheezy) May 4, 2018

A little Yoda wisdom, then there is, in honor of Star Wars Day:

"Do. Or do not. There is no try." — "The Empire Strikes Back"

"Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering." — "The Phantom Menace"

"When nine hundred years old you reach, look as good you will not." — "Return of the Jedi"

"Truly wonderful, the mind of a child is." — "Attack of the Clones"

"Wars not make one great." — "The Empire Strikes Back"

"Luminous beings are we…not this crude matter." — "The Empire Strikes Back"

Happy #StarWarsDay ! And may the force of feminism be with you ✨ https://t.co/70BqX5uUuR pic.twitter.com/cQLyJHdFCF — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) May 4, 2018

