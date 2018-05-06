Gabby Barrett continues to advance on 'American Idol,' make the top 5

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gabby Barrett advanced as a top 5 finalist on "American Idol" Sunday night, during a live two-hour coast-to-coast voting that featured musician Nick Jonas as guest mentor.

"My heart was pounding a million miles per hour because Nick is a big inspiration to me, " said Barrett as she rehearsed "I Hope You Dance" by Lee Ann Womack, and took pointers from Jonas.

"Gabby almost had me in tears," Jonas said. "Which is not a usual thing for me."

Jonas encouraged Barrett to "lean into" her performance, reminding her that she is a "storyteller, as much as a performer."

Barrett received unanimous and glowing praise, once again, from judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

"In my opinion, that may be one of the best vocals we've heard in this room thus far," Bryan said. "You just really did something amazing for yourself in this competition — I can't get over it."

Barrett's second performance of the evening, "How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore?" by Prince, ushered in more praise from the judges, with Katy Perry telling Barrett that the competition was "yours for the taking" and judge Luke Bryan added, "Congratulations on being a big star."

Richie said Barrett's performance "Was what you call complete ownership."

Dad and manager Blase Barrett said he has been worried about Gabby's lack of sleep, and hydration, as the competition heats up.

"She falls asleep answering thousands of fans every night — on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter," Blase Barrett said.

Barrett posted a direct message to her fans on her Facebook page Sunday, asking for votes and focusing on a positive message.

"I have gotten thousands of messages over the past few weeks and I feel tonight when I step on that stage I'm bringing those people with me." Barrett said. "I want to be your LIGHT in a dark place. Believe in yourself when all others don't."

Show host Ryan Seacrest made a surprise announcement that Gabby and her six finalists would all go on the "American Idols Live Tour" this summer, with a show scheduled in Munhall, Pa., Barrett's hometown, for Sept. 13 at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall.

The top five finalists will jet off to Nashville next week, mentoring with superstar Carrie Underwood — Barretts self-proclaimed musical idol.

Only two weeks remain until the finale of "American Idol."

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.