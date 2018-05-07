'Avengers' continues to win the box-office war

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

LOS ANGELES — Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" dominated the box office and broke another record in its second weekend in theaters.

The film added an estimated $112.5 million in earnings in the U.S. and Canada, according to measurement firm ComScore, and is now the fastest movie to cross $1 billion globally, accomplishing that feat in 11 days. That's one day fewer than "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 2015. The cumulative "Infinity War" domestic gross stands at $450.8 million.

For films in their second weekend of release, "Infinity War" had the second-biggest domestic gross of all time. The strong turnout reflected the film's quality as well as the buzz that has surrounded the film since its debut, said Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst at ComScore.

Audiences were a combination of "repeat viewers who could not wait to go for another ride on the latest Marvel Cinematic roller-coaster," he said, as well as "newcomers to the party" who didn't want to be left out of the water-cooler chatter.

In a ComScore audience survey, 33 percent of first weekend ticket holders said they'd see "Infinity War" again. "This is three times the norm," Dergarabedian said.

Marvel's other entry, "Black Panther," has maintained its place in the top 10 for 12 consecutive weeks. The film added $3.1 million over the weekend in domestic earnings for a cumulative $693.1 million.

MGM and Lionsgate-Pantelion's "Overboard" remake debuted in second place with $14.8 million.

The romantic comedy, starring Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez, upends the roles of the 1987 film with Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. "Overboard" earned mixed reviews, garnering an A-minus rating from audiences on CinemaScore and a 30 percent "rotten" rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Paramount's "A Quiet Place," directed by and starring John Krasinski, performed well in its fifth weekend. It added $7.6 million for a cumulative $159.9 million and third-place finish.

At No.4, STX Entertainment's "I Feel Pretty" starring Amy Schumer, now in its third weekend, added $4.9 million in earnings for a cumulative $37.8 million.

Rounding out the top five, Warner Bros.' "Rampage" added $4.6 million in its fourth weekend, for a cumulative $84.8 million.

Focus Features' "Tully" debuted at No. 6 with $3.2 million. The R-rated dramatic comedy, written by Diablo Cody and starring Charlize Theron, follows a mother of three (Theron) who is gifted a night nanny by her brother.

The final new wide release of the week, Electric Entertainment's "Bad Samaritan," earned $1.8 million and came in at No.10.