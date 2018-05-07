Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

John Oliver fans not sure the host was joking about quitting 'Last Week Tonight'

The Associated Press | Monday, May 7, 2018, 4:48 p.m.
John Oliver, host of 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,' said Sunday that he'd achieved all he'd wanted for the show by having an Australian animal hospital's special ward to treat a chlamydia outbreak among koalas named for him. He said, 'goodbye, forever, everyone,' as stagehands broke up his set around him. That inspired a wave of social media posts among fans wondering if he was serious.
John Oliver, host of 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,' said Sunday that he'd achieved all he'd wanted for the show by having an Australian animal hospital's special ward to treat a chlamydia outbreak among koalas named for him. He said, 'goodbye, forever, everyone,' as stagehands broke up his set around him. That inspired a wave of social media posts among fans wondering if he was serious.
John Oliver offers Russell Crowe's jockstrap to Anchorage Blockbuster store.
Comedy Central
John Oliver offers Russell Crowe's jockstrap to Anchorage Blockbuster store.
Host Russell Crowe speaks onstage at the 30th Annual American Cinematheque Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in October 2016 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Getty Images
Host Russell Crowe speaks onstage at the 30th Annual American Cinematheque Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in October 2016 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Updated 10 hours ago

NEW YORK — Relax, John Oliver fans. He's not really quitting.

It was all a joke. The host of HBO's "Last Week Tonight" said Sunday that he'd achieved all he'd wanted for the show by having an Australian animal hospital's special ward to treat a chlamydia outbreak among koalas named for him.

"Goodbye, forever, everyone," he said as stagehands broke up the set around him. "I regret nothing. I regret nothing. My work here is done."

That inspired a wave of social media posts among fans wondering if he was serious. No. It's a comedy show, after all. HBO said Monday that he's scheduled to be back on the air next Sunday.

Oliver can thank actor Russell Crowe for the honor. "Last Week Tonight" recently purchased some of Crowe's movie memorabilia — including an athletic supporter that was donated to a video store in Anchorage, Alaska, and is now on display.

Crowe promised he'd make good use of the money earned from Oliver's show and, hearing of the koalas' health problems, donated it to an effort headed by the family of the late Steve Irwin, known as the Crocodile Hunter, to help the animals. The Irwins suggested putting up the plaque.

"Well played, Russell Crowe," Oliver said. "Well played, indeed."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me