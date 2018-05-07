Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Game of Thrones' 'The Mountain' is World's Strongest Man

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Monday, May 7, 2018, 9:48 p.m.
Actor and professional strongman Hafthor Julius Bjornsson, who has portrayed the warrior Gregor Clegane, also known as “The Mountain,” on HBO’s Game of Thrones series, won the World’s Strongest Man competition Sunday, May 6, 2018, in the Philippines.
An imposing native of Iceland who displayed overwhelming strength on the small screen has done so in real life.

Actor and professional strongman Hafthor Julius Bjornsson, who has portrayed the warrior Gregor Clegane, also known as “The Mountain,” on HBO's Game of Thrones series, won the World's Strongest Man competition Sunday in the Philippines.

Standing at just under 7 feet tall and weighing in at 425 pounds, Bjornsson — better known as “Thor” to his fans — took the top title in his eighth appearance in the long-running strength competition.

According to his biographical sketch on the event's website , the 29-year-old's initial hopes for a basketball career were sidelined when he broke his right ankle twice.

He fell just short of the World's Strongest Man title in three previous events, placing second in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

He's taken the strongman circuit by storm this year. Winning the Arnold Strongman Classic in March, he was declared Europe's Strongest Man for the fourth time in April.

He holds the world record in the keg toss event — throwing a 33-pound keg 24 feet and 6 inches.

The Washington Post notes the fate of his character has yet to be revealed in the upcoming final season of Game of Thrones.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

