Movies/TV

Bill Cosby's Kennedy Center Honors and Twain Prize rescinded

The Associated Press | Monday, May 7, 2018, 10:51 p.m.
Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Yale, Temple and Carnegie Mellon universities are among those that have revoked honors for Cosby since the comedian's sexual assault conviction last month.
Associated Press
NEW YORK — The Kennedy Center has voted to rescind two of its biggest honors it awarded Bill Cosby — the Kennedy Center Honors and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

In a statement, the center says the comedian's recent criminal conviction has "overshadowed the very career accomplishments these distinctions from the Kennedy Center intend to recognize."

Jurors in Pennsylvania late last month convicted Cosby of sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. He awaits sentencing.

Cosby won the Kennedy Center Honors in 1998 and the Twain prize in 2009.

The comedian has lost several honors since his conviction. The organization that bestows the Academy Awards expelled Cosby last week, and the television academy has said it is reviewing his inclusion in its hall of fame.

