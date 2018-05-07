Bill Cosby's Kennedy Center Honors and Twain Prize rescinded
Updated 4 hours ago
NEW YORK — The Kennedy Center has voted to rescind two of its biggest honors it awarded Bill Cosby — the Kennedy Center Honors and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
In a statement, the center says the comedian's recent criminal conviction has "overshadowed the very career accomplishments these distinctions from the Kennedy Center intend to recognize."
Today, our Board of Trustees voted to rescind two artistic achievement awards the Kennedy Center had previously bestowed upon Bill Cosby: the Kennedy Center Honors & the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. https://t.co/Emrz27U7dJ— The Kennedy Center (@kencen) May 7, 2018
Jurors in Pennsylvania late last month convicted Cosby of sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. He awaits sentencing.
Cosby won the Kennedy Center Honors in 1998 and the Twain prize in 2009.
Kennedy Center rescinds multiple honors from Bill Cosby after sexual assault conviction https://t.co/q0uMm8Ef4g pic.twitter.com/tP30tKBRA8— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 8, 2018
The comedian has lost several honors since his conviction. The organization that bestows the Academy Awards expelled Cosby last week, and the television academy has said it is reviewing his inclusion in its hall of fame.