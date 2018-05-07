Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

Tambor: He was difficult on 'Transparent,' denies misconduct

The Associated Press | Monday, May 7, 2018, 11:15 p.m.
Jill Soloway (second from right) creator of the Amazon original series 'Transparent,' poses with cast members (from left) Gaby Hoffmann, Jeffrey Tambor and Judith Light, before an Emmy For Your Consideration screening of the show at the Directors Guild of America on May 5, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Updated 3 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — Fired "Transparent" actor Jeffrey Tambor says he was difficult to work with on the show but rejects allegations of sexual misconduct.

Tambor says in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter he yelled at people on the set, including series creator Jill Soloway, and was tactless.

Tambor says his behavior stemmed from worry that he would fall short in his portrayal of a transgender woman on Amazon's "Transparent."

But he denies the sexual misconduct claims that led to his firing.

Tambor's former assistant and an actress on "Transparent" accused him of inappropriate touching and sexual propositions.

The Emmy-winning actor is among the prominent Hollywood and media figures accused of misconduct.

Although he's out of "Transparent," Tambor is in the new season of Netflix's "Arrested Development," debuting May 29.

