Movies/TV

Cannes Film Festival in court over Terry Gilliam dispute

The Associated Press | Monday, May 7, 2018, 11:30 p.m.
Film director Terry Gilliam awaits a Paris court's ruling on whether the screening of the film 'The man who killed Don Quixote' can take place during the Cannes Film Festival. The festival on April 30 denounced an attempt to thwart the world premiere of one of the most cursed films in history, standing by its director, Monty Python's Terry Gilliam. 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote', which Gilliam has finally finished after nearly two decades of repeated disasters, was due to close the world's top film festival in the south of France. But the comedy's former producer Paulo Branco launched a legal challenge on April 25 to stop the screening and its French cinema release, claiming that his company Alfama Films owns the rights. Festival organisers said that they backed Gilliam.
AFP/Getty Images
Portuguese film producer Paulo Branco arrives at Paris' court house on May 7, 2018. This year's Cannes Film Festival is kicking off with a legal dispute, as a Paris court weighs whether the festival can legally show Monty Python star Terry Gilliam's long-awaited film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' or not. Portuguese producer Paulo Branco, who initially worked with Gilliam on the film, claims he has the rights to the movie and sued Cannes organizers to stop them from showing it. Gilliam, 77, contests Branco's claims.
Associated Press
PARIS — This year's Cannes Film Festival is kicking off with a legal dispute, as a Paris court weighs whether the festival can show Monty Python star Terry Gilliam's long-awaited film "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote."

A hearing was held in the case Monday, on the eve of the festival's opening on the French Riviera. Gilliam's film is scheduled to close the festival May 19.

But Portuguese producer Paulo Branco, who initially worked with Gilliam on the film, claims he also has rights to the movie and has sued Cannes organizers to stop them from showing it.

"The work of each producer on this movie needs to be respected and not be trampled on by the director," Branco told reporters at the court.

Gilliam, 77, contests Branco's claims.

Gilliam's lawyer, Benjamin Sarfaty, said banning the film from Cannes is "not justified." He said Branco's claim that showing the movie at Cannes would cause him "irreversible damage ... is just a figment of imagination."

The court will issue its ruling Wednesday.

It's the latest in nearly two decades of headaches for Gilliam's film, which has been plagued by production problems, funding issues and legal woes. The film stars Adam Driver and Stellan Skarsgard and is loosely based on the classic Spanish novel by Cervantes.

The case heard Monday is a special emergency proceeding about the film's scheduled showing at Cannes. In a broader, separate case over the rights to the film, a Paris court issued a ruling favorable to Branco last year. Gilliam appealed and that decision is expected June 15.

The 71st Cannes Film Festival comes at a time of tumult in the film industry, with questions of gender equality at the fore as the event tries to guard traditions yet also adapt to fast-changing times.

It opens Tuesday with the premiere of Asghar Farhadi's film "Everybody Knows," starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

