Movies/TV

Background actors sought for Netflix series 'Mindhunter'

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 4:45 a.m.
Jonathan Groff in Netflix series 'Mindhunter'
An open casting call for paid background actors for the second season of the Netflix series "Mindhunter" will be held at Kennywood on Saturday.

"Casting agents are seeking individuals to fill a wide-array of background roles," a notice on Facebook says . "Individuals from all demographics are encouraged to try out, as well as individuals with specialized skills in a wide range of professions."

Set in the 1970s, Mindhunter follows two FBI agents as they interview imprisoned serial killers to understand how they think, hoping what they learn can be used to solve new cases.

Those with "1978 styles" are wanted for background actors; but all ages are welcomed and no experience is needed.

"No preparation is required — simply come as you are," the notice says. "All individuals will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis."

"Mindhunter" stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany .

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

