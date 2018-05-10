Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

There's a release date on Tom Hanks' Fred Rogers film

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 4:42 a.m.
This combination photo shows Fred Rogers as he rehearses the opening of his PBS show 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' in Pittsburgh on June 28, 1989, left, and Tom Hanks at the London premiere of the film 'The Post ' on Jan. 10, 2018. Sony Pictures says the Rogers drama “You Are My Friend” starring Hanks as the beloved children's show host is coming to theaters on Oct. 18, 2019.
LOS ANGELES — The Fred Rogers drama “You Are My Friend” starring Tom Hanks as the beloved television host is coming to theaters in late 2019.

Sony Pictures says Wednesday that the film will be released on October 18, 2019.

The story is inspired by the real-life friendship between Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.

Marielle Heller, who made the well-reviewed coming-of-age drama “Diary of a Teenage Girl,” is directing the film.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood,” inspiring a PBS special, a postage stamp and a feature-length documentary “Won't You Be My Neighbor,” which hits theaters on June 8.

