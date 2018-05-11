Karate Kid sequel 'Cobra Kai' gets a second season on YouTube Red

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's still not over.

Less than a month after debuting on YouTube Red, "Cobra Kai," a sequel series to the 1980s "Karate Kid," has been renewed for a second season.

YouTube announced the renewal Thursday.

Starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their roles from the 1984 movie, the 10-episode, half-hour series will begin production this fall and debut on YouTube Red in 2019, according to Deadline Hollywood .

The renewal comes less than a month after the series' first season was released on YouTube on May 2. Since then, the first episode has recorded more than 21 million views; it and the second episode are freely available without a YouTube Red membership.

The series has been met with critical and viewer acclaim. It holds a 100 percent "fresh" rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes , with 98 percent of viewers liking it. It also held a 9.2 out of 10 rating on Internet Movie Database .

The series is set 34 years after the original movie. It follows up on the film's hero, Daniel LaRusso (Macchio), and villain, Johnny Lawrence (Zabka), after LaRusso's defeat of Lawrence with the famous "crane kick" at the culminating karate tournament.

The YouTube Red streaming service, started in 2015, costs $10 per month, with a one-month free trial available to new subscribers.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.